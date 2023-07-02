The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post World News

Poland hopes to join NATO nuclear sharing agreement over Russian threat

Polish Prime Minister Morawiecki stated that Poland wants to join NATO's nuclear weapons sharing program, in response to Russia's deployment of nuclear warheads to Belarus.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JULY 2, 2023 18:22
A member of the Ukrainian State Border Guard Service keeps watch at the Senkivka checkpoint near the border with Belarus and Russia in the Chernihiv region, Ukraine, February 16, 2022. (photo credit: REUTERS/VALENTYN OGIRENKO)
A member of the Ukrainian State Border Guard Service keeps watch at the Senkivka checkpoint near the border with Belarus and Russia in the Chernihiv region, Ukraine, February 16, 2022.
(photo credit: REUTERS/VALENTYN OGIRENKO)

Poland wants to join NATO's nuclear weapons sharing program, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki has stated. The move comes in direct response to Russia deploying tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus, which shares a border with Poland.

NATO's nuclear sharing program is part of its policy of nuclear deterrence, which allows the provision of nuclear weapons to NATO member countries, partner countries, and allies that do not have their own nuclear weapons arsenal. These countries are allowed to host the nuclear weaponry of their allies in their own territory and are given the right to take part in nuclear policy decision-making. 

Of the three NATO countries with their own nuclear arsenal - the United States, the United Kingdom, and France - only the United States has provided nuclear weapons as part of the nuclear sharing program. Germany, Belgium, Italy, Turkey, and the Netherlands all take part in the program and are currently hosting US nuclear weapons in their territory.

Prime Minister Morawiecki shared Poland's goal of joining NATO's nuclear sharing program in response to a question posed at a European Union press conference in Brussels, Belgium on Friday. 

"Since Russia intends to deploy tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus, we again call on all of NATO to take part in the Nuclear Sharing program."

"The final decision will depend on our American and NATO partners. We declare our will to act quickly in this matter," Morawiecki said, according to Polesat News. "We do not want to sit idly by while Putin escalates all sorts of threats."

Belarusian soldiers patrol the border as hundreds of migrants try to cross from the Belarus side of the border with Poland near Kuznica Bialostocka, Poland, in this video-grab released by the Polish Defence Ministry, November 8, 2021. (credit: MON/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)Belarusian soldiers patrol the border as hundreds of migrants try to cross from the Belarus side of the border with Poland near Kuznica Bialostocka, Poland, in this video-grab released by the Polish Defence Ministry, November 8, 2021. (credit: MON/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)

Poland's previous nuclear bid

Poland had previously expressed a desire to join the nuclear sharing program in 2022, also due to nuclear threats from Russia as the conflict between Russia and Ukraine escalated.

“The problem, first of all, is that we don’t have nuclear weapons. There is no indication that we will have it in our possession in the near future. But there is always the potential possibility of participating in nuclear sharing," Polish President Andrzej Duda said in an interview with Gazeta Polska.

"We have talked with American leaders about whether the United States is considering such a possibility. The topic is open."

Shortly afterward, NATO conducted its annual two-week training exercise, Steadfast Noon, which is designed to prepare members for handling nuclear weapons and to practice putting the nuclear sharing program into effect. The Polish military took part in the exercise in a supporting role. 

"We would like to stress that Poland did not strive for the possession of nuclear weapons," a spokesperson for the Polish Defense Ministry told The War Zone at the time. "As a NATO member, we participate in the Alliance's nuclear policy and are also covered by the guarantees of the Allied Nuclear Sharing program."

While the Polish president had stated that Poland was in talks with the United States about the possibility of nuclear sharing, but the US denied those claims and stated it had no plans to deploy nuclear weapons to NATO members that had joined after 1997. 

Poland's current nuclear concern

Poland's most recent plea for nuclear assistance from NATO comes following Russia's deployment of nuclear warheads to Belarus earlier in June. It was Russia's first deployment of nuclear warheads outside of Russia since the fall of the Soviet Union. 

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko stated that the warheads were more powerful than the American atomic bombs that devastated Hiroshima and Nagasaki near the end of World War II.

"We have missiles and bombs that we have received from Russia," Lukashenko said in an interview with the Rossiya-1 Russian state TV channel. "The bombs are three times more powerful than those dropped on Hiroshima and Nagasaki."

Russian President Vladimir Putin emphasized that Russia would retain complete control over the nuclear weapons in Belarus and that the move of the warheads would not violate nuclear non-proliferation agreements. 

Poland urged a response from NATO immediately after the nuclear deployment from Russia to Belarus was announced.

“I absolutely believe that such a situation demands an unequivocal response from NATO,” President Andrzej Duda stated at a news conference in Paris, ahead of talks with French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on June 12.

At the same conference, Duda also pushed for Ukraine to be given NATO membership. 



Related Tags
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Nazi-smuggling submarine found in Argentina causes international stir

USS Gato off Mare Island Navy Yard, November 29, 1944
2

Family of Titan victim outraged by submarine-themed ball at his college

The Titan submersible, operated by OceanGate Expeditions to explore the wreckage of the sunken SS Titanic off the coast of Newfoundland, dives in an undated photograph.
3

Mossad abducted terror leader inside Iran to thwart Cyprus attack

Iran's police forces stand on a street in Tehran, Iran, April 15, 2023
4

Roseanne Barr: 'Nobody died in the Holocaust, 6 million Jews should die'

Roseanne Barr (MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
5

Wagner shot down one of few Russian command aircraft in revolt - UK

Fighters of Wagner private mercenary group pull out of the headquarters of the Southern Military District to return to base, in the city of Rostov-on-Don, Russia, June 24, 2023
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by