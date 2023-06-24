The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Russia's Medvedev suggests Polish President deserves to be executed in Moscow

Ex-President Medvedev suggests that Polish President Andrzej Duda should be dragged to Red Square and executed via quartering.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JUNE 24, 2023 09:27
Deputy Chairman of Russia's Security Council Dmitry Medvedev gives an interview at the Gorki state residence outside Moscow, Russia, January 25, 2022. (photo credit: SPUTNIK/YULIA ZYRYANOVA/POOL VIA REUTERS)
Deputy Chairman of Russia's Security Council Dmitry Medvedev gives an interview at the Gorki state residence outside Moscow, Russia, January 25, 2022.
(photo credit: SPUTNIK/YULIA ZYRYANOVA/POOL VIA REUTERS)

Dmitry Medvedev, deputy chairman of the Security Council of the Russian Federation, announced via Twitter that in his opinion, Polish President Andrzej Duda deserved to be executed in Moscow's Red Square on Friday.

Medvedev who also served as president from 2008-2012, has been an outspoken supporter of current president Vladimir Putin since the beginning of the war regularly making extreme statements.

In his latest such call, he suggested that there was no hope for discussions with President Duda and that the President deserved to be shot.

He went on to say that in the 18th century, Duda would have been brought to Red Square in Moscow and quartered.

POLISH PRESIDENT Andrzej Duda. (credit: REUTERS) POLISH PRESIDENT Andrzej Duda. (credit: REUTERS)

Quartering comes from being hanged, drawn and quartered and is a type of execution method in which the victim was hanged almost to death before being severely mutilated and then being cut into four pieces. This execution method was reserved for traitors to the crown in England from the late medieval era and was also used in Tsarist Russia.

Medvedev has a history of extreme statements

This is not the first time the ex-president has made extreme statements, as in February he called for Russia to push past Ukrainian borders into Poland if necessary to destroy "the roots of neo-Nazism and protecting peace and justice."

He also suggested in January that Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida should ritually disembowel himself, as well as threaten to use nuclear weapons against Japan. Ritual disemboweling is called seppuku or hara-kiri in Japan and was often done by political and military leaders in order to atone for a shameful act. 



Tags poland Russia dmitry medvedev Andrzej Duda Ukraine-Russia War
