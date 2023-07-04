The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Russian warship 'Admiral Kuznetsov' may re-enter service by 2024-end -TASS

By REUTERS
Published: JULY 4, 2023 03:47

Updated: JULY 4, 2023 03:50
A photo taken from a Norwegian surveillance aircraft shows Russian aircraft carrier Admiral Kuznetsov in international waters off the coast of Northern Norway on October 17, 2016. (photo credit: 333 Squadron, Norwegian Royal Airforce/NTB Scanpix/Handout via Reuters)
A photo taken from a Norwegian surveillance aircraft shows Russian aircraft carrier Admiral Kuznetsov in international waters off the coast of Northern Norway on October 17, 2016.
(photo credit: 333 Squadron, Norwegian Royal Airforce/NTB Scanpix/Handout via Reuters)

Russia's only aircraft carrier, the Admiral Kuznetsov, which has suffered a series of repair delays, may re-enter service by the end of next year, the country's TASS state news agency reported on Tuesday.

The ship, launched in 1985, had been due to undergo a refit that would have seen it operational in 2023.

"According to the adjusted plan, factory sea trials of the aircraft carrier should begin in the spring of 2024," TASS reported, citing an unnamed defense source.

"If the tests pass without glitches, then the ship can be handed over to the fleet at the end of 2024. If something goes wrong during the tests, then a shift to 2025 is inevitable."

The Russian Aircraft Carrier Admiral Kuznetsov underway in the Mediterranean Sea in this U.S. Navy handout photo dated January 7, 1996 (credit: US NAVY/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)The Russian Aircraft Carrier Admiral Kuznetsov underway in the Mediterranean Sea in this U.S. Navy handout photo dated January 7, 1996 (credit: US NAVY/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)

Damage to the Admiral Kuznetsov 

In December 2019, at least one military serviceman was killed and 12 people were injured by a fire on board the ship. The previous year it sustained damage during repair work when the floating dock holding it sank and a crane crashed onto its deck.

The carrier gained notoriety in Britain in 2017 when then-defense Secretary Michael Fallon dubbed it the "ship of shame" as it passed through waters close to the English coast belching black smoke.

 



