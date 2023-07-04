Iran seeks BRICS ties with powerful non-western economies - analysis

Iran is doing outreach to South Africa ahead of a meeting there of the BRICS countries, which include Brazil, India, China, South Africa and Russia.

This block of powerful economies, including countries in the global south, is important for Iran’s strategic ties.

Iran wants to work with non-western countries to upend the US-led world order. Countries like South Africa have tended to either side with Russia or remain neutral and Iran wants to exploit this division in the world.

According to Iran’s Fars News the country’s foreign minister will speak with his Indian counterpart this week. Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian of Iran spoke to Grace Naledi Mandisa Pandor, the South African International Relations and Cooperation Minister on Monday.

Iran seeking a role in BRICS

Iran is seeking to play a role in the upcoming BRICS meetings, the report said. According to Fars News, South Africa has invited Iran’s president to the next BRICS summit. South Africa will host the next BRICS Summit in August 2023 and the country also hosted a foreign ministers event related to BRICS in June.

China's Vice Foreign Minister Ma Zhaoxu, Brazil's Foreign Minister Mauro Vieira, South Africa's Foreign Minister Naledi Pandor, Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and India's Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar attend a BRICS foreign ministers' meeting in Cape Town, South Africa, June 1. (credit: Nic Bothma/Reuters)

According to WION news another BRICS meeting, called the BRICS Sherpa meeting, is “scheduled to take place from July 4th to 6th in Durban” and it “will focus on finalizing the expansion document to be considered by the foreign ministers and the leaders.”

Iran’s goal is to get involved in these kinds of events and work on the sidelines to get more influence in these countries. Iran will also use its influence to increase its energy trade and also to try to work against Israel.

This means Iran may exploit ties with Russia, China, South Africa and Brazil in terms of anti-Israel agendas. Iran will not have such success in India because India and Israel have strategic ties.