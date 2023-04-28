The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Middle East Iran News

Iran foreign min. visits Lebanon-Israel border: 'Zionists only understand force'

Hossein Amir-Abdollahian met with Hezbollah Secretary General Hassan Nasrallah and visited to Maroun al-Ras, which is near Israel's northern border.

By YIFAT ROSENBERG/WALLA!
Published: APRIL 28, 2023 15:38

Updated: APRIL 28, 2023 15:39
Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian attends a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in Moscow, Russia March 29, 2023. (photo credit: Yuri Kochetkov/Pool via REUTERS)
Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian attends a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in Moscow, Russia March 29, 2023.
(photo credit: Yuri Kochetkov/Pool via REUTERS)

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian visited Lebanon on Friday, where he met with Hezbollah Secretary General Hassan Nasrallah.

"I received accurate situation assessments from Nasrallah and confirmation that the Lebanese and Palestinian resistance groups are in the best condition they have ever been," Abdollahian said at the end of their meeting.

He then visited the Lebanese village of Maroun al-Ras, which is located near Israel's northern border.

'The Zionists only understand power'

"All positive developments in the region will lead to the collapse of the Zionist entity," said Abdollahian in a speech given close to the border. "The Zionists only understand power."

"We support the resistance and the fight against the Zionist enemy. Iran will stay with Lebanon even in difficult times," he added. "Our region is entering a new phase of cooperation."

"All positive developments in the region will lead to the collapse of the Zionist entity."

Hossein Amir-Abdollahian
Syrian President Bashar Assad meets with Iranian foreign minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian, Damascus (credit: SANA/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS) Syrian President Bashar Assad meets with Iranian foreign minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian, Damascus (credit: SANA/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)

During the visit, the Iranian Foreign Minister was shown the remains of an Israeli drone that was allegedly shot down in 2006, according to Lebanese reports.



Tags Iran iran israel israel and lebanon Middle East Anti-Zionism Israel-Lebanon border
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Russian billionaires see wealth rise to over half a trillion dollars - Forbes

The superyacht Nord, reportedly owned by the sanctioned Russian oligarch Alexei Mordashov, is docked in the far eastern port of Vladivostok, Russia March 31, 2022.
2

Iran says its navy forced US submarine to surface as it enters the Gulf

USS Ohio, a US submarine (R), is docked at a South Korea's naval base in Busan, about 420 km (262 miles) southeast of Seoul, February 26, 2008
3

Senior Iranian Ayatollah Abbas-Ali Soleimani assassinated - report

Abbas-Ali Soleimani
4

United flight to Israel forced to turn back after Israeli fights with crew

A Boeing 767-322ER aircraft of United Airlines takes off during cold winter weather from Zurich Airport near Ruemlang, Switzerland, December 14, 2022.
5

Jerusalem terror attack: Seven wounded in car ramming, terrorist killed

The scene of a car ramming terrorist attack next to the Mahane Yehuda market in Jerusalem, Israel, on April 24, 2023.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by