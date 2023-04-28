Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian visited Lebanon on Friday, where he met with Hezbollah Secretary General Hassan Nasrallah.

"I received accurate situation assessments from Nasrallah and confirmation that the Lebanese and Palestinian resistance groups are in the best condition they have ever been," Abdollahian said at the end of their meeting.

He then visited the Lebanese village of Maroun al-Ras, which is located near Israel's northern border.

'The Zionists only understand power'

"All positive developments in the region will lead to the collapse of the Zionist entity," said Abdollahian in a speech given close to the border. "The Zionists only understand power."

"We support the resistance and the fight against the Zionist enemy. Iran will stay with Lebanon even in difficult times," he added. "Our region is entering a new phase of cooperation."

Syrian President Bashar Assad meets with Iranian foreign minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian, Damascus (credit: SANA/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)

During the visit, the Iranian Foreign Minister was shown the remains of an Israeli drone that was allegedly shot down in 2006, according to Lebanese reports.