US deploys its F-22 Raptors to Middle East amid Russia tensions

Recently, F-22s were used to shoot down several flying objects and a Chinese spy balloon off the coast of the US in February.

By SETH J. FRANTZMAN
Published: JUNE 14, 2023 21:30

Updated: JUNE 14, 2023 21:31
A F-22 Raptor fighter jet of the 95th Fighter Squadron from Tyndall, Florida approaches a KC-135 Stratotanker from the 100th Air Refueling Wing at the Royal Air Force Base in Mildenhall in Britain as they fly over the Baltic Sea towards the NATO airbase of Aemari, Estonia, September 4, 2015. (photo credit: REUTERS/WOLFGANG RATTAY)
(photo credit: REUTERS/WOLFGANG RATTAY)

US Central Command deployed its advanced F-22 Raptors to the Middle East, according to a statement released on Wednesday. The F-22 is among the most advanced air superiority fighter jets in the world, but the US has generally not had advanced adversaries to use it against over the last decades.

Recently, F-22s were used to shoot down several flying objects and a Chinese spy balloon off the coast of the US in February. This was the aircraft's first “kill” against a foreign object. 

“US Air Force F-22 Raptors deployed to US Central Command's area of responsibility as part of a multifaceted show of US support and capability in the wake of increasingly unsafe and unprofessional behavior by Russian aircraft in the region,” US Central Command said. The statement referenced tensions with Russia

CENTCOM commander says Russian forces' behavior 'unsafe, unprofessional'

"Russian forces' unsafe and unprofessional behavior is not what we expect from a professional air force. Their regular violation of agreed-upon airspace deconfliction measures increases the risk of escalation or miscalculation," said Gen. Michael Kurilla, commander of US Central Command.

"Alongside our partners and allies, we are committed to improving the security and stability in the region." The F-22s flew from Langley and America says they are here to demonstrate “the US' ability to re-posture forces and deliver overwhelming power at a moment's notice.”

US Air Force pilots and aircraft mechanics of the 325th Fighter Wing secure F-22 Raptor aircraft relocating due to Hurricane Laura, shortly after their arrival at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, US August 23, 2020. (credit: US AIR FORCE/RJ ORIEZ/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS) US Air Force pilots and aircraft mechanics of the 325th Fighter Wing secure F-22 Raptor aircraft relocating due to Hurricane Laura, shortly after their arrival at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, US August 23, 2020. (credit: US AIR FORCE/RJ ORIEZ/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)

The statement noted that “the F-22's combination of stealth, aerodynamic performance, and mission systems make it the best fifth-generation fighter in the world.” 

They will integrate with other US-led coalition air assets in the region. The US has warplanes based in Qatar, the UAE and other bases in the region.

“This rapid deployment and integration into coalition operations is a clear demonstration of the commitment shared by partners, allies, and the US to long-term peace and stability in the region.” 



Tags United States Middle East Raptors aircraft CENTCOM
