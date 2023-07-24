Italy hosted an important meeting on migration and the Mediterranean in which Rome brought together Middle East countries to discuss important issues that affect Europe, the Middle East, and North Africa.

The International Conference on Development and Migration is an initiative of Italy’s Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and it was held at the Italian Foreign Ministry in Rome on Sunday. Its aim is “finding shared solutions for the Mediterranean and Africa.” The event comes after an EU-backed deal with Tunisia. Israel, which is not a destination for many migrants these days, was not one of the countries invited.

Meloni tweeted about the launching of this “shared path capable of implementing concrete measures for the growth and development of the enlarged Mediterranean and Africa, to address the root causes of irregular flows and to defeat the criminal activity of human traffickers. Inspired by this spirit, we are honored to host the International Conference on Development and Migration today in Rome.”

DW noted that more than 20 countries attended the conference on Sunday, launching the "Rome process" that will take place in the coming years. “Meloni welcomed a pledge by the United Arab Emirates to provide $100 million (€89 million) for the initiative,” DW reported. "The Conference aims to govern the migration phenomenon, combat human trafficking and promote economic development based on a new model of collaboration between states," the Italian government said in a statement.

What was discussed at the Italian conference on Mediterranean migration?

Jordan’s Prime Minister Bisher Khasawneh participated in the conference. He convey to the Italian leader the greetings of King Abdullah II and appreciation for the "friendly" relations between the two countries, lauding the King's support for regional and global security and stability, Petra News in Amman said. "Jordan, the largest refugee-hosting country in the world per capita, continues to provide basic services to Syrian refugees, the same services it provides to its citizens,” Khasawneh said. Jordan’s Interior Ministry and Foreign Ministry also put out comments about migration in relation to the conference.

Italy's Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni holds her end-of-year news conference in Rome, Italy, December 29, 2022. (credit: Guglielmo Mangiapane/Reuters)

Al-Mayadeen, pro-Iranian media, reported that the countries sought to take “several steps to try to slow the pace of irregular migration, and to address some of the pressures that push migrants to leave their countries and try to reach Europe.”

They created a draft document that discusses "a commitment to cracking down on people smuggling and improving cooperation between European and African countries in areas such as renewable energy,” the report noted. Pope Francis also spoke about the need to provide migrants with assistance. The issue has gained attention after recent tragedies such as a ship that sunk between Greece and Italy in which hundreds are believed to have perished. The report noted that this comes in the context of other deals and controversies on migration. “A few days ago, the United Nations denounced the immigration bill approved by the British Parliament.”

Arab News also highlighted the event. “EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and Tunisian President Kais Saied are among participants in the forum, which will be held at the Italian Ministry of Foreign Affairs amid high security,” it said. That report noted that “high-ranking representatives from North African and Middle Eastern countries include the presidents of the UAE and Mauritania, and prime ministers from Algeria, Libya, Egypt, Ethiopia, Jordan, Lebanon, Malta and Niger. Greece, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, and Kuwait have sent ministers to the talks.”

The pope said “May the Mediterranean never again be a theater of death and inhumanity. May the Lord enlighten the minds and hearts of all, arousing feelings of fraternity, solidarity, and welcome.”

Saudi Arabia and the UAE played an important role at this conference. Al-Arabiya noted that the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia “was represented at the International Conference on Development and Migration by Minister of the Interior Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Naif bin Abdulaziz, who headed a delegation on behalf of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.” Prince Abdulaziz expressed Saudi Arabia’s appreciation for the efforts exerted by Meloni in organizing the event, the report said.

The ability of Italy to bring together all these countries shows how Rome is increasing its clout in the Mediterranean, North Africa, and the Middle East. According to Al-Arabiya, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman received a call from the Italian prime minister last week. She discussed various issues of cooperation. According to that report she is heading to the US on July 27 for a meeting with US President Joe Biden. According to Al-Arabiya, “Italian diplomats have said Meloni wanted to see Biden before deciding whether to pull Italy out of China’s Belt and Road (BRI) initiative. Meloni said support for Africa would also be discussed in her talks with Biden.”

These are big moves for Italy. This shows how countries in the Middle East are ready to cooperate on migration issues. A deal with Tunisia’s President Kais Saied, for instance, is in the spotlight. Rome’s ability to gather together so many countries, including key Gulf states, is important.

Israel did not receive an invitation to the conference. Israel has ties with some of these countries, such as the UAE and Jordan, as well as Turkey, Greece, Egypt, and others. However, Israel lacks ties with other countries that participated. While Israel is not a major destination country for migration, nevertheless it has an important role in the Eastern Mediterranean and also has ties with some of the regional countries via the Negev Forum, I2U2, and other frameworks.