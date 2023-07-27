US Senate Minority leader Mitch McConnell appeared to freeze mid-sentence at a Wednesday press conference before being ushered away in an apparent health scare.

The Kentucky-based Republican, who is 81 years old, went silent for roughly 20 seconds in the middle of his opening remarks at his weekly leadership press conference before being escorted away by Sen. John Barrasso of Wyoming.

“We’ve had good bipartisan cooperation and a string of …” McConnell said before suddenly stopping his speech and staring straight ahead. Barrasso asked him if he’d like to continue before walking away with the minority leader.

Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell briefly left his press conference Wednesday after pausing his remarks and freezing mid-sentence.After sitting down in his office for several minutes, McConnell returned to the news conference and took questions from the press. pic.twitter.com/izjXvfhxgb — The Associated Press (@AP) July 26, 2023

McConnell returned to the Senate floor several minutes later and assured the press that he was fine and in good health. When asked about the incident, a McConnell aid confirmed that the senator “felt lightheaded.”

"He came back to handle Q&A, which as everyone observed was sharp," the aide continued.

US Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, a Republican from Kentucky, stands for a photo at the US Capitol in Washington, DC, US, November 9, 2020. (credit: STEFANI REYNOLDS/POOL VIA REUTERS)

McConnell’s health questions

McConnell, who has served in the Senate since 1985, fell and suffered a concussion and a broken rib at a private dinner at a Washington hotel in early March – injuries that caused the long-tenured Republican to miss nearly six weeks of Senate action before returning in April.

Barrasso, who was an orthopedic surgeon and previously served as president of the Wyoming Medical Society, explained to reporters that he pulled the GOP leader aside and checked on him after the incident. “I just wanted to make sure everything was fine with him, and it was,” Barrasso told reporters afterward. “I’ve been concerned since the first time — since he was injured several months ago… I continue to be concerned.”

McConnell is eligible for re-election in 2026 when he will be 84 years old.

“I think he’s made a remarkable recovery, he’s doing a great job leading our conference, and he was able to answer every question that the press asked him today,” Barrasso explained at the press conference. “And you may note that he answered more questions today than he usually does.”