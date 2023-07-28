The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Vladimir Putin gifts Russian helicopter to Zimbabwean president

"Victims of sanctions must cooperate," Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa said. "And this is the cooperation we are seeing."

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JULY 28, 2023 20:41
Vladimir Putin and Emmerson Mnangagwa. (photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
Vladimir Putin and Emmerson Mnangagwa.
(photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)

Russian President Vladimir Putin gifted Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa a helicopter, the state-run Russian news outlet, TASS, reported on Thursday..

In an announcement via Twitter, the Zimbabwean Information, Publicity, and Broadcasting Ministry wrote, “His Excellency President Putin has given His Excellency President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa a Presidential Helicopter, which will soon be delivered to Zimbabwe.”

Later, the Zimbabwe Information, Publicity, and Broadcasting Ministry posted a video of Mnangagwa speaking to the press where he highlights the importance of cooperation between countries under Western sanctions.

A point of commonality between Zimbabwe and Russia

“Zimbabwe has been under sanctions for the last twenty years, imposed by the West. However countries like the Russian Federation, which is also under sanctions by the Americans, they are [also] a victim of sanctions. We are a victim of sanctions,” President Mnangagwa said. 

“So, logically,” the Zimbabwean president continued, “victims of sanctions must cooperate, and this is the cooperation we are seeing. The victims of American sanctions. We are so grateful. Zimbabwe is surviving as a result of this cooperation both in agriculture and in the promotion of technology and innovation."

Russian President Vladimir Putin chairs a meeting of the Security Council via a video link in Moscow, Russia, July 21, 2023. (credit: Sputnik/Alexander Kazakov/Kremlin via REUTERS) Russian President Vladimir Putin chairs a meeting of the Security Council via a video link in Moscow, Russia, July 21, 2023. (credit: Sputnik/Alexander Kazakov/Kremlin via REUTERS)

The Zimbabwean Information, Publicity, and Broadcasting Ministry announced on Twitter Thursday that the heads of state “held bilateral talks on the sidelines of the Russia-Africa Summit.” According to TASS, the Summit took place in St. Petersburg on the 27th and 28th of July.

The East African, a newspaper published in Kenya, reported that Russia also committed to donating grain to Zimbabwe. The grain will include maize and wheat, and according to the African news source, Zimbabwe is one of five other African nations that is to get free food from Russia.

Reportedly, the other nations that will receive grain are Burkina Faso, Mali, Somalia, Central African Republic, and Eritrea. Each of these nations, including Zimbabwe, will get 50,000 tons of grain from Russia.

After expressing gratitude, President Mnangagwa told present journalists, “[Zimbabwe is] not in any grain deficit at all,” the East African reported. “We are food-secure, he is just adding to what we already have.”



