The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post World News

Iconic WW2 codebreaker Margaret MacFarlane dies at 102

She was just 22-years-old and working as a secretary when she was recruited to join this top-secret team.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: AUGUST 7, 2023 05:07
German Enigma machine from World War II, at the Imperial War Museum, London, England. (photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
German Enigma machine from World War II, at the Imperial War Museum, London, England.
(photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)

Margaret MacFarlane, a Scottish codebreaker who cracked Nazi secrets during World War II, has passed away at the age of 102. She was one of the last surviving codebreakers.

MacFarlane was so secretive about her role that she allegedly kept her role a secret for more than 30 years. Her grandson, Jamie MacFarlane, celebrated his grandmother's legacy as being one of the only women to be able to use the world-famous Enigma machine.

According to the Scottish Daily Record, she signed the Official Secrets Act and was sworn to secrecy, taking it so seriously that she wouldn't even tell her closest family members. When she shared her involvement years later, her family members were shocked. 

One notable teammate of hers was Alan Turing, the codebreaker at the center of the story for the award-winning film The Imitation Game.

She was just 22-years-old and working as a secretary when she was recruited to join this top-secret team. Recruiters wanted women with good typing and math skills, and she fit the bill perfectly.

Margaret fit the bill

Margaret was a 22-year-old secretary when she was recruited to join the Enigma team, which also successfully broke the codes of the enemy Italian and Japanese forces.

The government was looking for women with good typing and mathematical skills, and Margaret fit the bill.

Margaret served at Bletchley Park between 1942 and 1945. On her 90th birthday, her former colleagues from her Bletchley Park undercover days were gathered for a reunion.



Related Tags
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Israeli vessel breaks through Moscow’s Black Sea grain blockade - report

Grain field
2

What did divers discover in Belize's Great Blue Hole?

The Great Blue Hole off the coast of Belize.
3

Fox spotted along walls of Temple Mount sparks talk of prophecy

Wild fox in the Judean foothills. May 23, 2023.
4

UFOs once took control of Russian ICBMs, nearly caused WW3 - testimony

UFO (illustrative).
5

US Marines land F-35B on Southern California highway

An F-35B joint strike fighter jet.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by