Iran’s foreign minister was in Syria last week, where they met with officials from the Syrian regime.

During the meeting, the Iranians said that the US should “go home” and leave Syria. This coincided with clashes between the US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces and tribes who live near the Euphrates River valley. Since those clashes, there have been competing claims about whether outside influence ignited the clashes, or whether it is merely local grievances.

What may have begun as local grievances has now evolved into much larger implications. Turkish-backed Syrian rebels and proxy groups have mobilized to fight the SDF.

All eyes are on Syria

The tribes continue to fight. There is intense coverage by pro-Iran media such as Al-Mayadeen. It is clear therefore that all eyes are on central and eastern Syria. What might happen next?

Rudaw media in Erbil Iraq noted that “days of deadly clashes in Syria’s eastern Deir ez-Zor province between Kurdish-led, US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) and local Arab fighters are culminating in a looming battle as the SDF attempt to retake the last town held by tribesmen, a war monitor said on Monday.”

Syria's President Bashar al-Assad and Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi are pictured during the signing of cooperation agreement in Damascus, Syria, in this handout released by SANA on May 3, 2023 (credit: SANA/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)

Rudaw has good sources in Syria. However, they also rely on the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR), a UK-based war monitor. Now SOHR said a town called Dhiban is being shelled.

“The violence in Kurdish-controlled Deir ez-Zor since clashes erupted on August 27 has killed at least 71 people so far, including 39 local fighters, 23 SDF members, and nine civilians, while nearly a hundred have been injured, according to SOHR.”

Reports of an SDF attack

A report at Al-Mayadeen said sheikhs of the Al-Akidat tribe had repelled an SDF attack.

The report also indicates that some tribal leaders have been in contact with the US. The US has tried to broker some kind of calm.

The US has often neglected eastern Syria, using a small number of personnel to back the SDF against ISIS. The US also uses Syria for other reasons; US aircraft and drones are active. These sometimes may strike at ISIS and other extremists but they can also play other roles, such as checking Russian and Iranian aggression.

It is unclear if the SDF will be able to fully re-assert control. Iranian and regime agents may be seeking to prolong the fighting. Turkey also wants to prolong the fighting. It is in their interests to reduce US influence and cause casualties among the SDF and get locals to request the regime or other forces enter the vacuum. Therefore, what happens in eastern Syria could lead to a huge vacuum of power along the Euphrates River. In the past, this was used as a conduit for extremists to pour into Iraq. Today Iran uses this area also to move weapons on the western side of the river from Albukamal to T-4 base and onward to Lebanon.