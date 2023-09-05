The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Advisor Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post World News

US, Iran, Turkey and Russia compete for influence in eastern Syria - analysis

What may have begun as local grievances has now evolved into much larger implications.

By SETH J. FRANTZMAN
Published: SEPTEMBER 5, 2023 15:18
Syria's President Bashar al-Assad welcomes Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi in Damascus, Syria May 3, 2023. (photo credit: SYRIAN PRESIDENCY/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)
Syria's President Bashar al-Assad welcomes Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi in Damascus, Syria May 3, 2023.
(photo credit: SYRIAN PRESIDENCY/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)

Iran’s foreign minister was in Syria last week, where they met with officials from the Syrian regime.

During the meeting, the Iranians said that the US should “go home” and leave Syria. This coincided with clashes between the US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces and tribes who live near the Euphrates River valley. Since those clashes, there have been competing claims about whether outside influence ignited the clashes, or whether it is merely local grievances. 

What may have begun as local grievances has now evolved into much larger implications. Turkish-backed Syrian rebels and proxy groups have mobilized to fight the SDF.

All eyes are on Syria

The tribes continue to fight. There is intense coverage by pro-Iran media such as Al-Mayadeen. It is clear therefore that all eyes are on central and eastern Syria. What might happen next? 

Rudaw media in Erbil Iraq noted that “days of deadly clashes in Syria’s eastern Deir ez-Zor province between Kurdish-led, US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) and local Arab fighters are culminating in a looming battle as the SDF attempt to retake the last town held by tribesmen, a war monitor said on Monday.”

Syria's President Bashar al-Assad and Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi are pictured during the signing of cooperation agreement in Damascus, Syria, in this handout released by SANA on May 3, 2023 (credit: SANA/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS) Syria's President Bashar al-Assad and Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi are pictured during the signing of cooperation agreement in Damascus, Syria, in this handout released by SANA on May 3, 2023 (credit: SANA/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)

Rudaw has good sources in Syria.  However, they also rely on the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR), a UK-based war monitor. Now SOHR said a town called Dhiban is being shelled.

“The violence in Kurdish-controlled Deir ez-Zor since clashes erupted on August 27 has killed at least 71 people so far, including 39 local fighters, 23 SDF members, and nine civilians, while nearly a hundred have been injured, according to SOHR.” 

Reports of an SDF attack

A report at Al-Mayadeen said sheikhs of the Al-Akidat tribe had repelled an SDF attack.

The report also indicates that some tribal leaders have been in contact with the US. The US has tried to broker some kind of calm. 

The US has often neglected eastern Syria, using a small number of personnel to back the SDF against ISIS. The US also uses Syria for other reasons; US aircraft and drones are active. These sometimes may strike at ISIS and other extremists but they can also play other roles, such as checking Russian and Iranian aggression. 

It is unclear if the SDF will be able to fully re-assert control. Iranian and regime agents may be seeking to prolong the fighting. Turkey also wants to prolong the fighting. It is in their interests to reduce US influence and cause casualties among the SDF and get locals to request the regime or other forces enter the vacuum. Therefore, what happens in eastern Syria could lead to a huge vacuum of power along the Euphrates River. In the past, this was used as a conduit for extremists to pour into Iraq. Today Iran uses this area also to move weapons on the western side of the river from Albukamal to T-4 base and onward to Lebanon.  



Related Tags
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Life on Mars was discovered 50 years ago and then eradicated - astrobiologist
2

Scientists are puzzled by family who walks on all fours
3

Netanyahu prepared to quit in return for Israel-Saudi peace deal - report

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman
4

Where is the house sparrow? The bird vanished from our streets due to invasive species

The native house sparrow.
5

'Jews won't replace us': Neo-Nazis rally in Disney World, across Florida

A Nazi Swastika flag captured and signed by members of a black segregated U.S. Army unit in World War II is displayed amid the collection of Elizabeth Meaders, New York, February 2, 2022.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
חדשות מעריב
לוח חגים ומועדים 2023
זמני כניסת שבת
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by