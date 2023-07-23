Report reveals Iran’s growing threat to US, Israel from Syria - analysis

Iran is supporting forces in Syria that are “preparing and gathering capabilities in order to be able to cause a threat to American forces in Syria and to Israel," an unnamed official told Newsweek’s Tom O’Connor according to a recent report. The revelation sheds light on an Iranian-backed division of fighters in Syria that have been a threat to the region for years.

“Armed with precision-guided munitions and both attack and spy drones, along with a broad array of lighter weaponry, the division conducted an intensive barrage of drone and rocket attacks that hit the US military garrison in southeastern Al-Tanf in October 2021, according to the intelligence official,” the piece at Newsweek said on Friday.

According to the report, this information is based on an “intelligence official, who requested anonymity due to the sensitive nature of the information.” Nevertheless, this information has been provided to US officials, the article says. It sheds light on what it calls the Imam Hossein Division, which is linked to the Quds Force of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

"The Division represents a multi-national combat force made up of thousands of fighters from around the Middle East… Today, the Division's structure maintains thousands of fighters in the Syrian arena. Most of the operatives are Syrian, although some are from Lebanon, Afghanistan, Pakistan, Yemen, Sudan, and other countries,” the report notes.

The report doesn’t go into too many more details but says the group has “powerful and robust capabilities” and it mentions that the unit has fighters from a number of countries that Iran has drawn support from in the past, such as Lebanon, Yemen, and Shi’ites from Pakistan and Afghanistan.

Members of a special IRGC force attend a rally marking the annual Quds Day, or Jerusalem Day, on the last Friday of the holy month of Ramadan in Tehran, Iran, April 29, 2022. (credit: MAJID ASGARIPOUR/WANA (WEST ASIA NEWS AGENCY) VIA REUTERS)

The report references past attacks, such as an incident in January 2019 when I rocket was fired at Israel. That incident was mentioned by the IDF back in 2019, when they noted on January 20, 2019, “the Iranian Quds Force fired an Iranian-made rocket from Syrian territory at a civilian ski resort on Mount Hermon, northern Israel. The Iron Dome Aerial Defense System successfully intercepted the rocket before it could harm any civilians.” It also mentions the drone threat that emerged near the Golan in August 2019 which led to Israel neutralizing a “killer drone” team that month.

Iran has had troops in Syria for many years

The presence of Iran’s international unit of fighters in Syria is not a new phenomenon. Since the Syrian conflict began in 2011 Iran has been helping the Syrian regime. Towards that end, it recruited men from Shi’ite communities in Afghanistan, Pakistan, Iraq, and elsewhere. Initially, some went to defend a shrine near Damascus before engaging in other battles. Hezbollah also went to Syria to back the regime.

As far back as 2014, according to an article by Phillip Smyth at the Washington Institute for Near East Studies in 2016, a certain Gen. Hossein Hamedani of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) had claimed that Iran had formed "a second Hezbollah in Syria” in 2014. Hamedani was killed in 2015. He gave the name of the unit at this time as Liwa al-Imam al-Hussein (LIH) which was “deployed to the southern city of Deraa and north of Damascus in Qalamoun.”

In June 2023. the Institute for the Study of War elaborated on the growth of these Iranian-backed activities in Syria. “Iranian-backed militants are building new military sites south of Damascus City likely as part of the Iranian effort to secure transportation routes throughout Syria and connecting to the Golan Heights and Lebanon. The Iranian-backed Iraqi Imam Hussein Brigades seized land to build a military headquarters and storage center in Khan al Shih in southern Damascus in mid-June. Lebanese Hezbollah also seized land for a headquarters and underground storage facility about 12 miles away, near the Mezzeh Military Airport, on June 17.”

According to the Newsweek report the Imam Hossein unit was formed in 2016 by Quds Force leader Qasem Soleimani. The unit’s name is shared with many Imam Hossein sites and entities in Iraq or linked to Iran and Shi’ite Muslim tradition. For instance, there is an Imam Hossein (Hussein) shrine in Karbala, Iraq. There is an Imam Hossein University in Tehran linked to the IRGC. The shrine near Damascus for Sayyidah Zaynab is important for this tradition as well because it is where Shi’ite fighters gather in 2012 during the opening days of the war in Syria. Zaynab is the sister of Imam Hossein and an important shrine for Shi’ites, and this enabled Iran to gather believers from around the region to defend the shrine, and later form them into units to be used against the US and Israel.

Back in 2017 when the JCPA also profiled Iran’s “foreign legion” in Syria they described the Liwa' Al-Imam Hussein as a “Brigade close to Muslim cleric Moqtada Sadr and operates mainly in the Damascus area with its stated mission – to defend the Sayda Zaynab shrine. Unlike other formations, the Brigade has been affiliated with the Syrian armed forces’ notorious 4th Division.”

What matters today is less about all this complex history and more about what might come next. The article at Newsweek says that Israel and the US may be threatened; noting “more attacks against the two allies were said to be in the works.”

Iran has recently encouraged Hezbollah to increase tensions on Israel’s northern border. In addition, Iran has been backing Palestinian Islamic Jihad and Hamas to increase threats in the West Bank, including encouraging them to use EFP explosives against vehicles in and around Jenin.

It is in this context that the warning about Iran’s role in Syria should be seen. The Newsweek article, quoting the intelligence report, also says that Homs has become a "major hub for the operation and command of the Division” as well as areas around Aleppo.