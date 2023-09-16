The Ukrainian Embassy in Israel took to X on September 14 to reassure Israelis in Uman that Russian “information about an alleged terrorist attack that Ukraine is supposedly planning to carry out in Uman during the Rosh Hashanah,” is untrue.

“We hope that people who encounter this false information will understand that it is nothing more than propaganda “, the embassy wrote.

The Ukraine Center for Countering Disinformation wrote that "Enemy resources are spreading information that the "Kyiv regime" is allegedly planning to stage a terrorist attack in Uman, where tens of thousands of Hasidic pilgrims will gather on September 15 to celebrate Rosh Hashanah."

They added that the Russian propagandists claimed that "after the terrorist attack, the Ukrainian side apparently plans to accuse Russia of "crimes against humanity."

"By spreading such fakes, the enemy is trying to create an information alibi for future terrorist attacks on the territory of Ukraine."

Israelis traveling to Uman

As the Jerusalem Post published on September 8, Thousands of Jews traveled to Uman, Ukraine to celebrate at the grave of the Rabbi Nachman of Breslov, an annual tradition that began after the rabbi’s death in 1810.

Last year, thousands of Jews were held at the Moldovan border with Ukraine after they attempted to enter Ukraine. This year, Israeli politicians have made efforts to enable a coordinated and efficient arrangement for Jews wishing to partake in the tradition.

Israel’s cooperation with Russian propaganda

The X post also made note of Israel signing a filmmaking cooperation deal with Russia, with the embassy writing that “We were astonished to discover that Israel had recently signed a cooperation agreement in the cinema industry that supports this dreadful Russian propaganda machine. The more we become exposed to its actions, the more our astonishment grows.”

“We hope that people who encounter this false information will understand that it is nothing more than propaganda. Concurrently, we expect Israel to recognize the magnitude of the mistake in signing such an agreement. There is still time to rectify.“

The agreement between Israel and Russia, the Post reported on September 6, was the result of 15 years of negotiation. It was initiated by Israel in 2009; 12 years before Russia began its February 2022 invasion of Ukraine.

Ukraine quickly condemned the deal, as the Post reported on September 7, claiming that “Israel is collaborating with this ruthless country, well known for its cinematic endeavors aimed at spreading war propaganda.”

“While the international community isolates Russia to demonstrate that its actions are unacceptable to civilized society, it looks like Israel is offering additional platforms to the aggressive federation for the dissemination of their toxic ideas. “

Alex Winston contributed to this report.