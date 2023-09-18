American F-35 fighter jet 'disappears' over South Carolina, search ongoing

According to US reports, a "mishap" caused an unnamed Marine Corps pilot to abandon his aircraft over the southeastern state. 

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: SEPTEMBER 18, 2023 08:29

Updated: SEPTEMBER 18, 2023 08:31
A US Air Force F-35 Lightning II aircraft assigned to the 34th Fighter Squadron receives fuel from a KC-10 Extender aircraft over Poland, February 24, 2022. (photo credit: US Air Force/Senior Airman Joseph Barron/Handout via REUTERS)
A US Air Force F-35 Lightning II aircraft assigned to the 34th Fighter Squadron receives fuel from a KC-10 Extender aircraft over Poland, February 24, 2022.
(photo credit: US Air Force/Senior Airman Joseph Barron/Handout via REUTERS)

US military officials are scrambling to find an F-35B Lightning II fighter jet that disappeared over the skies of South Carolina early on Monday morning, the Charleston Air Force Base base's X account confirmed.

According to US reports, a "mishap" caused an unnamed Marine Corps pilot to abandon his aircraft over the southeastern state. 

The pilot parachuted out and was "ejected safely," the air base confirmed, asking the public that "if you have any information that may help our recovery teams locate the F-35, please call the Base Defense Operations Center at 843-963-3600."

"We’re working with to locate an F-35 that was involved in a mishap this afternoon," it wrote late last night. 

The search for the missing aircraft was now focused on Lake Moultrie and Lake Marion, north of North Charleston, as per the Charleston base.

How in the hell do you lose an F-35?

"How in the hell do you lose an F-35?," US Congresswoman Nancy Maye, whose district includes the area searched by law authorities, wrote on X later on Monday morning.

"How is there not a tracking device and we are asking the public to what, find a jet and turn it in?"

This is a developing story.



