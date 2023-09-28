A Jack in the Box fast food restaurant employee, who was caught on camera shooting at customers in Houston, Texas, spoke to local media defending herself and her actions, according to reports from Wednesday. The incident occurred in March 2021, but footage has been released now as part of the civil case against the worker.

The footage can be seen below:

WILD: Just-released video shows a Texas Jack-in-the-Box employee shoot at a drive-thru customer, reportedly during an argument over missing curly fries. https://t.co/L6OO2etEDC pic.twitter.com/3YbEEqLDA2 — ABC7 Eyewitness News (@ABC7) September 27, 2023

"I'm not an angry person. (I'm) not a mad monster out here. I'm just a woman trying to work for my family," Alonniea Ford-Theriot told ABC13. The skyline of downtown Houston is seen in Houston, Texas, US. July 16, 2023 (credit: GO NAKAMURA/REUTERS)

The footage shown saw Ford throwing ketchup packets and other items at the customers before she brought a gun to the scene. The customers in the car took off as soon as they saw Ford with the gun.

A New York Post report stated that the customers were a family of three that included a six-year-old girl and her pregnant mother. Ford was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, the Post reported citing the lawsuit, and also reported that legal papers from the lawyer of Ford's family stated that she pleaded guilty to misdemeanor deadly conduct.

What did the victim have to say?

The customer at the other end of Ford's gun was Anthony Ramos, who said that "It was pointed right at me. I'm surprised she didn't get me," ABC13 quoted him as saying.

Ramos's attorney Randall Kallinen said at a news conference that she was "aiming. She's leaning. She's not just going up in the air. She's trying to kill them," according to the report.