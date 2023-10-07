Over 100 bodies found improperly stored in Colorado funeral home

After residents of Fremont County reported an odor coming from a Colorado Springs funeral home, investigators discovered 115 bodies that were being improperly stored, the local KKTV 11 News reported on Friday.

A criminal investigation investigation involving the Fremont County Sherriff’s Office, the Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI), and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI).

“On October the 4th, [we] discovered over 115 deceased bodies stored in the Return to Nature Funeral Home at 31 Warner Drive, in Penrose, Colorado,” Fremont County Sherriff Allen Cooper said at a subsequent press conference televised on KKTV 11 News.

According to the report, Fremont County Coroner Randy Keller described the area where the bodies were being stored improperly as a “hazardous scene,” and added that the bodies are currently being removed.

A lengthy process ahead

"This is going to be a very, very lengthy process," Keller said. "The loved ones at this facility will be treated with the utmost care and respect."

While so far no arrests have been made, the Colorado Department of Regulatory Agencies (DORA) has ordered a summary suspension of the Return to Nature Funeral Home.

Speaking to the families of the deceased, Sheriff Cooper stated, “This case is my office’s highest priority, and we will do all within our statutory authority in assessing every resource available for the resolution that you deserve.”

“The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office is asking that family members of decedents who utilized the Return to Nature Funeral Home please send an email to 23-1941@fremontso.com,” a release noted. “Please leave the best contact number and time to call in this email. We will respond to each email. If you do not use email, then you can contact the Fremont Emergency Management call line at (719)-276-7421. We will have victims’ assistance personnel responding to messages beginning October 6, 2023, between the hours of 8 am and 6 pm. We will also have victim assistance personnel available at 1901 East Main, Canon City CO, between 10 am and 6 pm.”

The owner of the funeral home, Jon Hallford, admitted that he had a “problem” at the property and stated that he practiced taxidermy there.

Additionally, according to a document from the Colorado DORA, Hallford, “attempted to conceal the improper storage of human remains at the Penrose property,” and “failed to permit access to an investigator for inspection on October 5, 2023, as required by section 12-135-401(3), C.R.S.”