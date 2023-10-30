A recent Ifop study has revealed a significant concern among the French public: 72% fear that a similar terrorist attack, as the Hamas massacre in Israel on October 7 could occur in France, reflecting an overarching apprehension regarding the potential spillover of the Israel-Hamas conflict onto French soil.

The survey was commissioned by the Representative Council of French Jewish Institutions (CRIF) and was conducted by Ifop, a research institute for Le Figaro newspaper.

The survey also demonstrated a broad sentiment of support for Israel, with figures indicating that 65% of respondents stand by Israel's decision to counteract the terrorist group, underpinning the consensus on the presidential position favoring Israel.

According to the study, the trauma of past terrorist attacks on French soil, such as the Bataclan terror attack, plays a role in shaping this perspective, as highlighted by Frédéric Dabi, general director of Ifop.

Furthermore, the data indicates a prevailing wariness towards pro-Palestinian demonstrations, with 7 out of 10 French people believing these gatherings should be prohibited due to potential disorder and excesses. French special forces evacuate people, including an injured man holding his head, as people gather near the Bataclan concert hall following fatal shootings in Paris, France, November 13, 2015 (credit: REUTERS)

Pro-Palestinian protests banned

Two weeks ago, France's highest administrative court stated that pro-Palestinian protests must be banned on a case-by-case basis while upholding the validity of an instruction from the French interior minister banning all pro-Palestinian protests. In a note sent to regional police authorities, dated Oct. 12, the interior minister had ordered that "pro-Palestinian protests, because they are likely to generate disturbances to public order, must be banned".

Political divides are evident, as differing views emerge based on political affiliations. Interestingly, according to the study, 34% of the French population claims neutrality towards Hamas, suggesting either indifference or a belief in the complexity of the conflict that has spanned over seven decades. This sentiment aligns with the 66% of respondents who remain pessimistic about the likelihood of a two-state solution in the foreseeable future.