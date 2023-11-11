After allegations of racism, Washington Post removes anti-Hamas cartoon

The website of the well-known American newspaper The Washington Post removed a cartoon of a Hamas official who uses children as human shields and says, "How dare Israel attack civilians!"

The removal of the cartoon was made because of claims that the cartoon was racist.

In the Washington Post's physical newspaper, however, the cartoon was published as planned.

The cartoon shows the Hamas terrorist who "protects" himself with four children and a wife, while in his hypocrisy, he is furious at Israel for attacking civilians.

The photo, which was shared by Israel's Twitter account, can be seen below:

This is the editorial cartoon which the Washington Post deleted.The cartoon by Michael Ramirez, titled “Human Shields” depicted a Hamas leader using civilians as human shields.The truth might hurt, but it’s still the truth.@washingtonpost @Ramireztoons pic.twitter.com/ZG1dUbUKau — Israel ישראל (@Israel) November 10, 2023

Motive behind the cartoon's removal

Motive behind the cartoon's removal

"The cartoon that Michael Ramirez drew regarding the war in Gaza and that we published in the Washington Post was seen by many users as racist," wrote the opinion section editor of the Washington Post, while explaining the reason the cartoon was removed. "This was not our intention. I saw the cartoon as one that focuses on a specific person, a Hamas spokesman who celebrated the attack on unarmed Israeli civilians.

"However, the responses I received convinced me that I missed something significant and I regret it. Our section is interested in finding a common denominator that will connect us even in difficult times and therefore we have removed the cartoon. We will continue to present a variety of opinions in our section."