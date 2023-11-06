Israeli television show Eretz Nehederet, meaning ‘wonderful country’, has poked fun at Western liberal support for the Hamas terrorist organization in a new clip, released on Sunday.

The 19-minute skit, entitled ‘Welcome to Colombia Untisemity’, opens with a doctored image of the Colombia University’s logo. The new logo features the Palestinian flag with “from the river to the sea” inscribed below it and two crossed-out Magen Davids.

Colombia University has been at the center of multiple scandals since the beginning of the Israel-Hamas war, with one professor actively praising the October 7 attack on civilians.

Throughout the show, the comedians make fun of the ignorance and apparent hypocrisy of students supporting Hamas, a registered terrorist organization that does not share the values associated with Western liberalism. Pro-Palestinian students take part in a protest in support of the Palestinians amid the ongoing conflict in Gaza, at Columbia University in New York City, U.S., October 12, 2023. (credit: REUTERS/JEENAH MOON)

Queers for Palestine

One of the comedians waved an LGBT+ flag that has the Palestinian flag contained inside; this flag is often used by the ‘Queers for Palestine’ movement.

Being LGBT+ in Gaza is a crime punishable by death, and so the support for Hamas and for Palestinian nationalism from some members of the LGBT community can be seen as shocking for some. Advertisement

JUST IN: Medical student Marie Andersen has been suspended from Warsaw University after she protested with a poster calling to "keep the world clean" with the Star of David thrown in the trash can.Andersen claims that her poster is being misinterpreted.“No, not Jews, of… pic.twitter.com/xlT7x6i56a — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) October 31, 2023

“Jews make the world dirty,” said one of the comedians. “And no, I’m not antisemitic, I’m racist fluid.” This is seemingly a reference to the “Keep the world clean” banner with the accompanying imagery of a Magen David in the trash. The symbol was originally held by the now-expelled medical student Marie Andersen who attended Warsaw University, but it has since become common to see at pro-Palestine demonstrations across the world.