Israeli television show Eretz Nehederet, meaning ‘wonderful country’, has poked fun at Western liberal support for the Hamas terrorist organization in a new clip, released on Sunday.
The 19-minute skit, entitled ‘Welcome to Colombia Untisemity’, opens with a doctored image of the Colombia University’s logo. The new logo features the Palestinian flag with “from the river to the sea” inscribed below it and two crossed-out Magen Davids.
Colombia University has been at the center of multiple scandals since the beginning of the Israel-Hamas war, with one professor actively praising the October 7 attack on civilians.
Throughout the show, the comedians make fun of the ignorance and apparent hypocrisy of students supporting Hamas, a registered terrorist organization that does not share the values associated with Western liberalism.
Queers for Palestine
One of the comedians waved an LGBT+ flag that has the Palestinian flag contained inside; this flag is often used by the ‘Queers for Palestine’ movement.
Being LGBT+ in Gaza is a crime punishable by death, and so the support for Hamas and for Palestinian nationalism from some members of the LGBT community can be seen as shocking for some.
JUST IN: Medical student Marie Andersen has been suspended from Warsaw University after she protested with a poster calling to "keep the world clean" with the Star of David thrown in the trash can.Andersen claims that her poster is being misinterpreted.“No, not Jews, of… pic.twitter.com/xlT7x6i56a— Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) October 31, 2023
“Jews make the world dirty,” said one of the comedians. “And no, I’m not antisemitic, I’m racist fluid.” This is seemingly a reference to the “Keep the world clean” banner with the accompanying imagery of a Magen David in the trash. The symbol was originally held by the now-expelled medical student Marie Andersen who attended Warsaw University, but it has since become common to see at pro-Palestine demonstrations across the world.