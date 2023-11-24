Cuba stages pro-Palestinian march past US embassy in Havana

Tens of thousands of Cubans on Thursday marched in front of the US embassy in Havana charging Israel was committing “genocide” against Palestinians in Gaza.

The march, led by President Miguel Diaz-Canel, and which moved along Havana’s seaside drive, the Malecon where the US diplomatic headquarters is located, was the first of its kind in more than a decade.

Former Cuban leader Fidel Castro, now deceased, was famous for staging similar, but much larger demonstrations to protest US sanctions and meddling in Cuban affairs.

The crowd, sporting Palestinian flags and banners, chanted "free, free Palestine, Israel is genocide" and "up with Palestinian freedom" as it marched by the building and rallied nearby.

Communist-run Cuba has been a strong backer of the Palestinian cause for decades and has trained more than 200 Palestinian doctors. It does not have diplomatic relations with Israel. A woman carries a banner which reads in Spanish: “Stop the massacre” during a march in support of Palestinians, calling for a ceasefire and for charging Israel with committing “genocide” in Gaza, in Havana, Cuba, November 23, 2023. (credit: REUTERS/ALEXANDRE MENEGHINI)

Leaders tie Israel, Gaza conflict to the United States

"We are here and it is no coincidence that we have marched in front of the United States embassy," Anet Rodríguez, a university professor, said.

"The United States is one of the most responsible for supporting the State of Israel ... it is supporting a massacre of the Palestinians and international laws are being violated," she said.

Israel launched its invasion of Gaza after terrorists from Hamas invaded the south of Israel, killing 1,200 people and seizing about 240 hostages, on October 7.

Since then, Hamas-run health authorities in Gaza say that some 14,800 Gazans have been killed by Israeli bombardment, around 40% of them children.