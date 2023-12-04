Venezuela seeks to channel Moscow, Tehran and Hamas wars - analysis

Venezuela is risking a new war in South America. The country, run by the authoritarian regime of Nicolas Maduro, pushed a referendum on Sunday that calls on Caracas to launch a war against its neighbor Guyana and seize the region of Essequibo. This would amount taking over much of Guyana. While some media have portrayed this as a “long-running dispute” the reality is that the current drive to war by Caracas is not part of a long dispute, it is solely an invention of the leaders of Venezuela.

Venezuela has been a near-dictatorship for years and has joined a number of anti-western countries, such as Russia, Iran and Turkey, in pushing a global agenda to challenge the US and Western-led world order. The goal of the current referendum is to lean into the current trend in the world which is a trend toward war and conflict. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Turkey’s invasion of Afrin, recent conflicts in the Caucasus and the Hamas attack on Israel are all part of a trend. Now Venezuela is risking spreading that trend to South America. It is also joining with China’s bellicose behavior in the South China Sea to try to upset international norms. These norms relate to things like international shipping and the importance of borders.

However, we have seen an alarming increasing in incidents globally that seek to redraw long standing borders or norms. For instance, the Iran-backed Houthi attacks on shipping in the Red Sea is one example. Another example is China slamming the US, claiming a US ship “illegally” entered the South China Sea.

Venezuela's Minister of Petroleum Pedro Tellechea and his Iranian counterpart Javad Owji sign agreements during a meeting of Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro and Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi at the Miraflores Palace, in Caracas, Venezuela June 12, 2023. (credit: REUTERS/LEONARDO FERNANDEZ VILORIA)

Venezuela's next moves will likely follow a Russian model

What comes next in Venezuela? The goal of the vote was to give Caracas the right to attack its neighbor. That attack will be difficult because the area Venezuela wants to invade is dense jungle. But Venezuela is also making claims to energy resources in the jungle and offshore. This means the referendum has major ramifications. It could lead to conflict with Brazil setting in motion a major war the likes of which South America has not seen since the Paraguayan war of the 19th century.

On the other hand it will likely set in motion smaller tensions and give Venezuela a “right” to continue to threaten its neighbor. This is similar to how Russia managed to move into Ukraine, bit by bit. First Russia annexed Crimea and set up separatist republics in eastern Ukraine. Then it invaded and annexed more areas. Venezuela is following the Russian model. It is also taking a cue from Ankara and the invasion of Afrin in 2018. Turkey invaded this Kurdish area of Syria and pushed the Kurdish minority out. Now Ankara occupied Afrin.

“Sunday’s largely symbolic referendum asked voters if they agreed with creating a Venezuelan state in the Essequibo region, providing its population with Venezuelan citizenship and ‘incorporating that state into the map of Venezuelan territory.’ In a news conference announcing preliminary results from the first tranche of counted votes, the Venezuelan National Electoral Council said voters chose ‘yes’ more than 95% of the time on each of five questions on the ballot,” CNN noted. The goal of Venezuela is also to prevent international rulings that would show that the area it claims is in fact part of Guyana. It remains to be seen if the international community, which is dealing with war in the Middle East and Ukraine, will respond.