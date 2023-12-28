CNN anchor tears up while reading letter from Noa Argamani’s mother

CNN anchor John Oz could not hold back his tears as he read a letter from Noa Argamani’s mother, Liora during his show on Wednesday.

In the letter, which according to CNN was sent to US President Joe Biden on Sunday, Liora wrote: "I am terminally ill with stage 4 brain cancer. All that’s running through my mind before I part ways with my family forever is the chance to hug my daughter, my only child, one last time.”

@CNN anchor breaks down while reading a letter from Liora Argamani, the mother of Noa… pic.twitter.com/WNKvFRPFml — Israel ישראל (@Israel) December 27, 2023

The presenter choked back tears as he read the excerpt. "Sorry," he said as he continued to read the letter amidst great pain and difficulty. Noa Argamani (credit: Courtesy)

CNN reported yesterday that Liora Argamani wrote the letter to Biden on Sunday. In the letter, she begged for his help to secure the release of her daughter. She wrote that she was devastated by her daughter's situation and that she turned to Biden because he helped bring back some of the abductees.

"It's Christmas, and I want to ask you, President Biden, as a gift for me, to see my daughter again before I leave the world," she wrote to him. "I know how important family is to you personally, and what an amazing relationship you have with your children," she added.

"My daughter Noa is a young and happy woman, with contagious energy. She loves to dance, loves music, and loves being with her friends and family. She deserves to go back to where she belongs, to pursue her dreams, surrounded by love and care. She deserves to see her mother alive for the last time".

"I don't know how much time I have left"

Last month, Liora Argamani published a video calling for the release of her daughter. "I don't know how much time I have left, I want the privilege of seeing my Noa at home. I call on Biden and the Red Cross to bring my Noa as soon as possible so that I can see her,” Liora said in the video.

“Noa, I want to tell you that if I don't see you, then know that I love you very, very much and that we are doing and have done everything to get you out quickly. The whole world loves you," she concluded.

Noa Argamani was kidnapped from the Nova party in Kibbutz Ra'im by Hamas on October 7th and brought into Gaza. Video showing her being taken from the scene were widely circulated online. Noa is among the 129 Israeli hostages who remain in captivity.