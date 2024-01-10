UK deploys new ship to the Red Sea to combat Houthi attacks

The UK has deployed the HMS Richmond, a type 23 frigate, to the Gulf region to replace British vessels already patrolling the Red Sea on Friday, reported the UK Defense Journal.

UK Defense Secretary, Grant Shapps, has insisted that the Red Sea shipping crisis has not escalated in spite of plans to send a new warship to the region. He has said that both of the ships already deployed to the region will eventually need to be replaced.

The HMS Diamond and HMS Lancaster have both already been sent by the UK to the region to protect container ships from attacks by the Houthis, an Iran-backed terrorist organization in Yemen that has disrupted and attacked trade vessels trying to pass through the Red Sea for the last two months.

A US-led coalition, Operation Prosperity Guardian, has been protecting trade ships as they journey through the Red Sea and towards the Suez Canal and Europe.

The Houthis have been called to cease the attacks from the UK, the US, and numerous other coalition partners. Shapps emphasized that these attacks are having an impact on free trade. The HMS Richmond, a Type 23 frigate of the Royal Navy, in Portsmouth naval base, 2008. (credit: Wikimedia Commons)

Shapps warned that “The Houthis will bear (the) responsibility of the consequences should they ignore these warnings.”

Increasing number of sailors leaving the UK Navy

Shapps also responded to questions about whether an increasing number of sailors leaving the UK Navy would impact the UK’s ability to carry out maritime operations, saying that it is not a significant concern. Advertisement

In the Commons, shadow defense secretary John Healey said, “He has announced today but hasn’t mentioned to the House that HMS Richmond is now sailing to the Gulf. In light of these escalating tensions, what other Royal Navy ships has he put on standby for the region?”

The Scottish National Party defense spokesman Martin Docherty-Hughes said that he agrees with the Government taking steps to support the coalition but asked, “I wonder if he can advise the House how sustainable this and future joint operations will be when we have seen an increasing number of sailors leave the service, and have seen the intake to replace them in the last year to March 2023 plunge by 22.1%?”

Shapps stated that is confident the Navy will be able to carry out its operations regardless.