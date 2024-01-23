Istanbul mayor issues urgent warning on impending earthquake

The mayor of Istanbul, Ekrem Imamoglu, has recently emphasized the urgency of preparing for an inevitable earthquake that could cause considerable damage

According to a report on the Arab news website Al-Arabiya, Imamoglu's warning comes in the wake of Turkish geophysicist Ovgun Ahmet Ercan's prediction of a forthcoming earthquake anticipated to hit Turkey by spring.

Imamoglu stated, "The catastrophic earthquake that occurred on February 6, 2023, claiming the lives of approximately 50,000 people, will repeat itself in Istanbul."

Galata Tower in Istanbul, Turke (credit: TGA)

Istanbul's long history of earthquakes

With a history of recorded earthquakes dating back to the year 447, Istanbul has experienced seismic activity roughly every 250 years on average. "Given the historical pattern, these recent warnings hold scientific weight, necessitating serious preparation for the city," explained expert Erdal Sahin, as reported by Al-Arabiya.