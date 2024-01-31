The Pentagon and State Department remain tight-lipped on President Joe Biden's retaliation plans against Iran for its proxies' drone attack on Sunday which killed three American service members in Jordan, despite reporting from CNN that the president made up his mind on how to respond.

At news briefings Tuesday, there was little Pentagon Press Secretary Air Force Maj. Gen. Pat Ryder or State Department spokesman Matthew Miller would specify about the drone attack itself or when the US could launch a retaliatory attack.

Central Command is reviewing the attack, Ryder said, and will take necessary steps to ensure US forces are protected.

A drone is launched during a military exercise in an undisclosed location in Iran, in this handout image obtained on August 25, 2022. (credit: Iranian Army/WANA (West Asia News Agency)/Handout via REUTERS)

US balancing retaliation and escalation

"US Central Command, of course, is taking this very seriously," Ryder said. "We will take necessary measures and steps to ensure that our forces are protected, recognizing as well that this is a dangerous neighborhood."

Ryder repeated the administration's line about wanting to prevent a broader conflict.

Miller also repeated the response could be multilevel and sustained over time.

Ryder said the administration's "broader regional goals" are part of the decision-making process. Advertisement

It's unclear if changes will be made to air defense protection measures at Tower 22, where the attack took place.

More than 40 US service members reported injuries in Sunday's attack ranging from lacerations to possible concussions, Ryder said. Eight personnel were evacuated from Jordan for medical care.