Climate activist Greta Thunberg acquitted after London protest trial

Climate activist Greta Thunberg was on Friday cleared of a public order offense over a protest outside an oil and gas conference last year after a judge in a London court ruled she had no case to answer.

Thunberg, who became a prominent campaigner worldwide after staging weekly protests in front of the Swedish parliament in 2018, was acquitted at Westminster Magistrates' Court of a single charge under the Public Order Act.

Thunberg was one of dozens of people arrested in October outside a London hotel where the Energy Intelligence Forum was hosting oil and gas industry leaders.

She and four others, aged between 19 and 59, were accused of failing to comply with an order by police to move their protest to a designated area near the conference. Climate activist Greta Thunberg walks outside Westminster Magistrates' Court in London, Britain, February 2, 2024. (credit: REUTERS/Isabel Infantes)

Conditions placed on protest was unlawful

Judge John Law ruled that police acted unlawfully in imposing conditions on the protest and that therefore Thunberg had no case to answer.

He said that police could have imposed lesser restrictions on the protest and the conditions that were imposed were not clear.

Law also said Thunberg was not "given anything like a reasonable time to comply" after police told her to move.

Thunberg and her four co-defendants hugged before leaving court.

Friday's ruling throws into doubt other prosecutions of those charged with failing to comply with police conditions at the Oct. 17 demonstration.

Prosecutors, who are likely to seek an adjournment of a similar trial starting next week, can bring an appeal at the High Court against Friday's decision.