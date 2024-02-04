A photo of a Metropolitan Police Officer at Saturday's pro-Palestinian protest wearing a "Boycott Israel Apartheid" sticker circulated online, the Met has since issued a statement claiming that the sticker had been placed without the officer's knowledge or consent.

Deputy Assistant Commissioner Matt Ward published a statement on X, where he asserted "We have spoken to the officer and his colleagues. He confirmed the sticker was placed on him without his knowledge. A member of the public witnessed this and quickly removed it."

Ward also said that the online commentary surrounding the incident had left the officer "shaken."

Commenting on the issue, Ward said he was "disappointed when officers undertaking their public duties are subject to such disrespectful behavior, both in person and online."

Reactions to the incident

The sticker incident is the latest in a series of controversies that have surrounded the weekly pro-Palestinian protests. Previous demonstrations, which were dubbed "hate marches" by former Home Secretary Suella Braverman, have seen fireworks launched at officers and a myriad of other offenses.

Chairman of the National Jewish Assembly Gary Mond spoke to The Jerusalem Post on the incident and asserted "It is important to appreciate that an incident like this undermines the trust and confidence of the Jewish community in our police force. The officer should have been aware of the sticker being placed on him and acted immediately."

Asked whether he felt the protests had damaged the Jewish community's relationship with the police, Mond answered "Yes. Many Jews have often thought that police reaction against Jew hatred falls far short of how they react against anti-Muslim hatred or anti-black hatred. This viewpoint has been, in the eyes of many Jews, has been vindicated by the weakness of police responses to blatant antisemitism during the marches."

Campaign Against Antisemitism commented on the incident on X, writing that "Contempt for the police amongst anti-Israel marchers has reached the point where slogans are being slapped on unwitting police officers.

