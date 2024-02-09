NYC Druze restaurant vandalized for public Israel support multiple times

A Druze restaurant, "Gazala’s," based in New York City, has been victim to multiple vandalism attacks due to the owner’s support for Israel, according to multiple media reports published throughout the week.

Gazala Halabi, the owner of the restaurant, told the source, Side Dish, that “Free Palestine” had been graffitied onto her restaurant’s bathroom on Monday and that this was the second such incident.

The New York Post stated that the restaurant displays both the Israeli and Druze flags at the front of the building. Halabi claimed the flags had led to pro-Palestinian customers avoiding the restaurant or storming out when they noticed Israel on the menu’s map.

Gazala’s has served hummus and other traditional Middle Eastern and Druze foods since 2007. The NYP wrote that it is thought to be the only Druze restaurant in New York. The Druze flag decorated with a Star of David can be seen in the Druze town of Daliat al-Karmel, northern Israel August 2, 2018 (credit: REUTERS/AMIR COHEN)

Halabi was born in Haifa and was visiting family in Israel on October 7 when Hamas launched its mass terror attack against Israel that took the lives of over 1200 people.

“It’s like someone entering your home,” said Halabi, the NYP reported. “How dare they! If you want to fight, go fight in Gaza. Not here.

"I'm wondering what other countries would do if terrorists came and killed and kidnapped their people, including babies and children. The world needs to understand that.

“The whole country was going crazy. It felt like September 11 all over again. You couldn’t think. I was in shock, like the rest of the country."

About Gazala's restaurant

On the restaurant’s website, the history of the establishment and its owner is highlighted. “Gazala’s Restaurant is the creation of Gazala Halabi who celebrates her heritage as an Israeli Druze. Shortly after moving from Israel to New York in 2001, Gazala catered desserts and foods from her home until she was able to open her first restaurant in 2007.

"Gazala prepares all of her dishes from scratch, with simple, fresh, quality ingredients, and uses herbs, spices, and extra virgin olive oil, all imported from back home. With the same pride and heart of her grandmother, Gazala recreates the rich home-cooked meals she enjoyed growing up.”