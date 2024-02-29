Ukraine's Zelensky holds talks with Saudi prince to push for peace plan with Russia

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky arrived in Saudi Arabia on Tuesday and met with the kingdom’s de facto ruler, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, to push for a peace plan with Russia and the return of prisoners of war.

The visit came one day after the Saudi prince, who has been positioning himself as a mediator, hosted Russian officials, including Vyacheslav Volodin, the chairman of Russia’s lower parliamentary house, the Duma. Saudi Arabia remains closely aligned with Russia on energy policies through the OPEC group of countries.

After the visit, Zelensky posted on the X social media platform that Ukraine was continuing "to rely on Saudi Arabia’s ongoing active support” in promoting a "peace formula" to end the two-year war, which began when Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022.

Zelensky presented a detailed 10-step plan for peace

Zelensky has presented a 10-point peace formula that seeks the expulsion of all Russian forces from Ukraine and accountability for war crimes, as well as the return of prisoners of war and deportees.

“The kingdom’s leadership has already contributed to the release of our people. I am confident that this meeting will also yield results,” Zelensky wrote. Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman attends the Gulf Cooperation Council's (GCC) 40th Summit in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia December 10, 2019 (credit: BANDAR ALGALOUD / SAUDI ROYAL COURT / REUTERS)

His trip came as Ukrainian forces were being pushed back in eastern Ukraine. Military analysts say that Russia has a large advantage in troop numbers and weapon supplies. Ukraine is awaiting news of new provisions from its Western partners.