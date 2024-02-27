US needs to 'deal with the Israelis,' Biden says ahead of meeting on aid bill

US President Joe Biden briefly addressed reporters before his meeting Tuesday morning with the Democratic and Republican leaders of both the House and Senate, the White House press pool reported.

Also in the meeting were Vice President Kamala Harris, CIA Director Bill Burns and Office of Management and Budget Director Shalanda Young.

Biden stressed the passing of the bipartisan national security supplemental as well as the importance of funding the government, which is slated to run out of money to stay open by Friday.

Biden said the "need is urgent" to fund Ukraine. The consequences of inaction in Ukraine are dire, he said.

Iron Dome anti rockets system seen in the city of Haifa, Israel, August 30, 2013 (credit: GILI YAARI/FLASH90)

President remarks on Israel

The president then spoke briefly about Israel.

"We need to deal with the Israelis," Biden said. "But that also contains a significant portion having to do with humanitarian assistance in the Palestinian area, which I think is important."

Biden also said the US has to replenish the air defenses for Israel. The supplemental bill contains several billion dollars for the Iron Defense System.