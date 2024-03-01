Jewish dentist killed, two others wounded in San Diego shooting

One person was killed, and two others were wounded in a shooting incident at a dentistry office in San Diego, police confirmed on ​​Friday. Media reports confirmed that the victim killed was an Orthodox Jewish man.

The shooter, a former client of the dentist, is currently in police custody and was named by police as 29-year-old El Cajon resident Mohammed Abdulkareem. Police say that Abdukareem’s motives are unclear but believe that he may have been a disgruntled customer.

Abdulkareem was located and found to be armed with a loaded handgun and several loaded handgun magazines. He purchased the weapons legally only two weeks prior to the shooting, police said.

The victims of the shooting

The Jewish News Syndicate named the victim killed as Benjamin Harouni.

Another victim, identified by the Daily Mail as Yareli Carrillo, was shot in both legs but is reportedly in stable condition. A third unnamed victim is also expected to survive wounds sustained during the attack.

"The El Cajon Police Department mourns with the family and friends of the deceased victim and extends heartfelt condolences to those injured in yesterday's senseless and evil act of violence," police said in a statement on the attack.