Two Israelis murdered in West Bank shooting, IDF surrounds terrorist after manhunt

Two Israelis were murdered during a terror shooting attack near the West Bank settlement of Eli, the IDF confirmed in an announcement on Thursday.

Additionally, the IDF announced that it killed two of the three terrorists responsible for the shooting. They also announced that the third terrorist is currently surrounded by security forces, taking cover inside a Hummus Eliyahu branch, without any hostages.

A Magen David Adom spokesperson said that "a report was received at 5:08 p.m in the Jerusalem region about gunshot wounds on Route 60 at the gas station near the entrance to Eli. MDA medics and paramedics provide medical treatment on the spot to two critically injured and unconscious people. More updates will follow."

Shortly after, the MDA spokesperson reported that the two wounded Israelis succumbed to their wounds, saying, "Update on the shooting incident at the Eli gas station. An ambulance on the spot reported two dead civilians about 17-30 years old, and additionally, it is suspected that a terrorist has fled."

Army radio also reported that two terrorists were killed at the scene and that security forces are on a manhunt looking for a third. The gas station near Eli, where the terror shooting attack took place, February 29, 2024. (credit: MAGEN DAVID ADOM)

Terror attack carried out in same gas station as last year's attack in Eli

The settlement of Eli's spokesperson commented on the event, saying, "A short time ago, there was a serious attack in which two Israelis were injured. A terrorist is neutralized on the spot. The attack took place at the Eli gas station where four people were murdered a year ago."

Ariel Elmaleh, chairman of the settlement Eli, said, "This is a serious attack. After the attack a year ago at the Eli gas station, another attack took place there. Now, the security forces, together with the Israeli community police, are conducting searches on the spot. Unfortunately, the writing was on the wall."

MK Dan Illouz commented on the attack on X, (formerly Twitter,) saying: "The response to the murderous attack should not be loose calls to calm the area ahead of Ramadan, as you hear in the news studios, but rather exacting a heavy price from the enemy. Complacency invites more terror. Charging a heavy price restores deterrence. Besides the elimination of the terrorists and all those who aided them and the dismantling of the terrorist networks in Israel, we must also deepen our roots in Israel as a response to those who want to cut us off from here. The response must include more settlement and actual steps towards the application of sovereignty. This is the only way we will restore peace."