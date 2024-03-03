Houthi sinking of Rubymar ship off Yemen is a blow to the West - analysis

The sinking of the cargo ship Rubymar off the coast of Yemen illustrates the continued impunity of the Iran-backed Houthis to attack ships. The Houthis began attacks in October, in support of Hamas.

They hijacked a ship called the Galaxy Leader in November. The Rubymar, which is a British-registered cargo ship according to the BBC, was hit by a Houthi missile on February 18. The ship was carrying fertilizer.

The crew were forced to abandon the ship due to the attack. The ship then slowly took on water for two weeks before sinking. The fate of the ship shows the inability of the international community to enforce basic norms of a rules-based international order. Even though the US and UK have carried out airstrikes against the Houthis, the Iran-backed group continues to carry out attacks.

Environmental damage caused by the sinking

The sinking is also potentially bad news for the environment, due to the cargo of the ship. It shows that countries appear incapable of protecting shipping or even preventing a ship from slowly sinking. In essence, this shows how a narrowly tailored campaign of airstrikes against the Houthis isn’t enough. Houthi followers raise firearms during a parade in solidarity with the Palestinians in the Gaza Strip and to show support to Houthi strikes on ships in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden, in Sanaa, Yemen January 29, 2024. (credit: KHALED ABDULLAH/REUTERS)

More thought needs to be put into what to do when and if ships are struck by missiles. Letting ships slowly sink is not a good solution. The ship sank slowly. The UK had said that the ship was taking on water back in February. “The vessel's owners said at the time that it was being towed to nearby Djibouti but could yet sink,” the BBC claimed.

Ahmed Awad Bin Mubarak, the prime minister of Yemen’s government has said that the ship's sinking is an "unprecedented environmental disaster,” the BBC notes.

The fact it took two weeks for the ship to sink and the international community mostly looked on with a shrug illustrates how the Hamas attack on October 7 has become a major symbol of a shift in international relations.

Many countries, such as Russia, China, Iran, and the hosts of Hamas in Doha, all seem to not mind that the Houthis attack shipping with impunity. The ability of the US and UK to get more partners to oppose the Houthis is curtailed.

Many countries are linked to Iran, Russia and China via groups like BRICS and the SCO. Most of these countries accept that the Houthis will fire missiles at ships.

A new world order is emerging. It is a world order of chaos and impunity for groups like the Houthis. They are being used as tools not only by Iran but other countries that oppose the US and the West. These countries don’t mind seeing a few ships sink if the main goal is overthrowing decades of US power and hegemony.