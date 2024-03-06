David Cameron: The UK is losing patience on lack of humanitarian aid to Gaza

Foreign Secretary David Cameron is expected to tell Israeli cabinet minister Benny Gantz that the UK is running out of patience with the lack of humanitarian aid delivered to the people of Gaza in a meeting between the two in London on Wednesday, the Guardian reported.

Cameron argued that since Israel is the 'occupying power,' it has a duty to supply aid under international humanitarian law. “We are facing a situation of dreadful suffering in Gaza,” Cameron said in a foreign affairs debate on Tuesday. “We’ve had a whole set of things we’ve asked the Israelis to do, but I have to report that the amount of aid they got in in February was about half what they got in January.”

Cameron argued that “too many” essential goods are not approved for delivery because they qualify for “dual use,” even though they’re “absolutely necessary for medical and other procedures.”

First steps and solutions

He also stated that in terms of a long-term ceasefire, Hamas leadership must be removed from Gaza, as well as all terrorist infrastructure.

Regarding a two-state solution, Cameron added, “I don’t think that should happen when we’re starting the process because I think that takes all the pressure off the Palestinians to reform, but it shouldn’t have to wait till the end. We shouldn’t give Israel veto power, which is the effect of the American policy at the moment. Recognition can become part of the unstoppable momentum we need to see towards a two-state solution.”

TRUCKS CROSS at Kerem Shalom, the main passage point for goods entering the Gaza Strip from Israel. (credit: ABED RAHIM KHATIB/FLASH90) In the six-hour foreign affairs discussion, in addition to the topic of the war in Gaza, the foreign secretary also discussed the war between Russia and Ukraine.

On this subject, the foreign secretary stated, “if we allowed Russia any form of win in Ukraine, Moldova would be at risk and some of the Baltic states would be at risk.”