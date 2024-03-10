Russian weatherman: Conditions 'ideal' for nuclear strike on NATO

Russian weatherman Evgeny Tishkovets told media anchor and Putin-backed propagandist Vladimir Solovyov that conditions are "ideal" for a nuclear strike on member countries of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO).

Vladimir Solovyov has been an anchor on the television show ‘Evening with Vladimir Solovyov’ on Russia-1 since 2012.

Journalist Julia Davis, who is the creator of the Russian Media Monitor watchdog organization, posted a clip of Solovyov talking with Tishkovets on his show on X, formerly Twitter, on Friday.

Meanwhile in Russia: weatherman Evgeny Tishkovets told Vladimir Solovyov that the weather is ideal for conducting nuclear strikes against NATO countries. You will never see a weather report like this anywhere else in the world.https://t.co/lZ8Q5glkd5 — Julia Davis (@JuliaDavisNews) March 8, 2024

"Most importantly you should clearly say how our missiles can precisely strike NATO targets and that the weather won't get in their way. Despite the challenging meteorological conditions, the missiles reached their targets, the Avangard struck. Paris is on fire!" Solovyov said in a clip, according to a translation by Russian Media Monitor.

"Today, the weather is ideal for conducting nuclear strikes against NATO countries," Tishkovets responded. "The air currents are directed in non-traditional ways, not from the west to the east, but the east to the west. The radioactive clouds will travel towards those countries that are sending arms and mercenaries to fight against our army." Russian President Vladimir Putin answers questions by Russia 1 channel's anchor Vladimir Solovyov (not pictured) during an interview in Sochi, Russia, October 10, 2015. (credit: REUTERS)

He added: "The death of our guys shouldn't be the price of victory. We should move up to a higher level of escalation."

Russia's invasion of Ukraine

Russia invaded Ukraine two years ago, and the war between the two countries has been raging since.

Member states of NATO have poured millions of dollars into Ukrainian defensive and offensive systems, although Ukraine is not a member of NATO.

Russian President Vladimir Putin told Western countries late February at the annual State of the Union Address that they risked provoking a nuclear war if they sent troops to fight in Ukraine, warning that Moscow had the weapons to strike targets in the West.

The war in Ukraine has sparked the worst crisis in Moscow's relations with the West since the 1962 Cuban Missile Crisis. Putin has previously spoken of the dangers of a direct confrontation between NATO and Russia, but his warning at the address was one of his most explicit.