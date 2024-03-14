Israeli MK: Fresh US sanctions 'delusional, disgraceful, and ugly'

Right-wing Israeli politicians blasted on Thursday the fresh sanctions announced by the US administration on two farms and three individuals in the West Bank.

MK Tzvi Sukkot (Religious Zionist Party) wrote on X The sanctions are "baseless' and are a "delusional, disgraceful, and ugly" act.

Otzma Yehudit Party MK Limor Son-Harmelech said in a statement, "As I warned, the campaign against violent settlers is beginning to show its consequences. The reality that was revealed this week in the Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee (FADC), that the ones who are causing disturbances are the left-wing anarchists, does not matter. The sanctions will broaden as long as we continue to play their games."

"Today it is the pioneers on the hilltops, and tomorrow it will be soldiers serving in the IDF. The Israeli government must become involved before it spins out of control," Son-Harmelech said. Otzma Yehudit MK Limor Son Har-Melech attends a discussion at the Knesset, in Jerusalem, on November 22, 2022. (credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)

Condemning further US sanctions on Israeli citizens

MK Dan Illouz said to the Jerusalem Post, "I unequivocally condemn the US government's decision to impose more sanctions on Israeli citizens. This move undermines the integrity of Israel's robust legal system and disregards our status as a freedom-loving democracy. It looks like a desperate attempt to find the middle ground between Israel, a freedom loving country, and the terrorism of Hamas.

"These sanctions not only misrepresent the truth but also jeopardize the principles of justice and sovereignty. Israel's judiciary is more than capable of addressing internal matters without foreign intervention. We demand respect for our legal processes and call for an immediate reassessment of these unjust sanctions."