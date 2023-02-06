The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Podcast
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Food Premium Buying Expert
Jerusalem Post Opinion

Basic Law for basic laws: Solving Israel's judicial reform dispute - opinion

Such a plan to solve the judicial crisis seizes the moral high ground by creating a system that is not only just but simple and stable.

By MICHAEL SEGAL
Published: FEBRUARY 6, 2023 04:02
OPPOSITION LEADER Yair Lapid has proposed that President Isaac Herzog set up a commission to examine the matter of judicial reform. (photo credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)
OPPOSITION LEADER Yair Lapid has proposed that President Isaac Herzog set up a commission to examine the matter of judicial reform.
(photo credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)

Justice Minister Yariv Levin is correct that Israel’s Supreme Court has become a self-perpetuating entity that is striking down laws without clear authority to do so. But Levin’s judicial reform proposal creates a new problem: it vaporizes any semblance of checks and balances that are widely considered to be important for good government.

Many have expressed grave concerns over the proposal, particularly its provision to allow the Knesset to overrule High Court decisions with a bare majority of 61 votes. Some have pointed out that one of the key Basic Laws being used to overturn regular laws, Human Dignity and Liberty, was approved by the Knesset in 1992 with 32 votes in favor, 21 opposed and one abstention, a plurality that lacks the overwhelming majority we like to associate with constitutional rules.

Opposition leader Yair Lapid has proposed that President Isaac Herzog break precedent to set up a commission to examine the matter. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has responded by saying that the plan is likely to be softened and that he is ready to hear counteroffers.

But the players are sticking to their opening positions and not making counteroffers. This makes some sense because in the Middle East, a compromise plan is seen by the other side as a new, softer opening position, thereby weakening the negotiating position. 

I’m not a player. So here is a counteroffer with which everyone should be able to live.

Israel's Justice Minister Yariv Levin holds a press conference at the Knesset, the Israeli Knesset in Jerusalem, on January 4, 2023. (credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90) Israel's Justice Minister Yariv Levin holds a press conference at the Knesset, the Israeli Knesset in Jerusalem, on January 4, 2023. (credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)

A counteroffer to Israeli judicial reform: A Basic Law about basic laws

With 80 votes, pass a new Basic Law about basic laws. Specify that a Basic Law needs 80 votes to have constitutional status and that the courts can only strike down other laws on the basis of such an 80-vote Basic Law. Revisit the existing Basic Laws and re-pass the bulk of their content with 80 votes.

Such a plan addresses the core concerns of the government and the opposition. It preserves the power of the Knesset because the courts will now be limited in the laws they can strike down. It also preserves core rights, such as the property rights emphasized by tech and financial leaders as being essential to commerce. Such rights have wide support and can get the 80 votes needed to become constitutional rights.

Such a reform would resolve the current crisis by creating a system of checks and balances. Coupled with a second reform to remove the role of the Supreme Court in choosing its successors, it would result in protections from both legislative tyranny and judicial tyranny.

These protections would be as robust as those in the US Constitution but in a very different form, because of the very different governmental structure in Israel. There is no shame in drawing inspiration from checks and balances that have worked elsewhere.

Such a plan to solve the judicial crisis seizes the moral high ground by creating a system that is not only just but simple and stable. Adopting it would be an impressive display of Israel’s resilience by solving a problem that for over 70 years has been festering and today is creating an atmosphere of chaos.

The writer is a neurologist and neuroscientist, who is a frequent contributor to The Wall Street Journal.



Tags Benjamin Netanyahu Supreme Court high court of justice israeli politics Yariv Levin Basic Law Judicial system Judiciary Legal reforms Judicial Reform
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Israeli drone attack on Iranian weapons factory was phenomenal success - sources

An explosion is seen at an Iranian missile and drone test at the 17th Great Prophet drill in Iran.
2

Seven killed, three injured in Jerusalem synagogue massacre

Israel Border Police officers at the scene of the Neve Yaakov terror attack in Jerusalem, January 27, 2023.
3

Alien expert: They don't come in peace

UFO (illustrative).
4

Ukraine sinks five Russian boats carrying recon and sabotage teams

Russian warships leave a port during naval drills, which are staged by the Baltic Fleet forces of the Russian Navy, part of the military exercises Zapad-2021 opened by Russia and Belarus, in the Baltic Sea town of Baltiysk in Kaliningrad Region, Russia September 9, 2021
5

Parents leave baby behind at Israeli airport check-in

Illustrative image of a crying baby in a stroller.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by