Houston Young Republicans event with Israel envoy canceled over security concerns

Houston Young Republicans (HYR) cancelled a general meeting due to public safety concerns on Tuesday night in Houston Texas. "Tonight's meeting featuring Consul General of Israel Livia Link-Raviv has been canceled," HYR said in a statement on social media.

I will not be silenced.Intimidation and threats are never the way.The bullies will not win.Looking forward to conducting a productive dialogue with @HoustonYR VERY SOON.@IsraelinHouston @IsraelMFA #noplaceforhate https://t.co/8k1NwyqSvS — Livia Link (@LiviaLinkRaviv) March 19, 2024

"The meeting will be rescheduled to ensure all our members attend a well-secured event," the said, adding, "At the end of the day, the safety of our members and guests is paramount."

HYR added, "One thing must be made clear — the Houston Young Republicans unequivocally stand with Israel and will not be intimidated by cheap, cowardly scare tactics from a group of deeply misguided people. We will always stand up in the face of intimidation and bullying and take a principled stand for what we believe in. This especially includes the people of Israel, as they rightfully and heroically defend their country from terrorists.

"We are committed to rescheduling this event at a well-secured venue to ensure the safety and comfort of all our members, which remains our top priority," HYR concluded.

'I will not be silenced'

Link-Raviv also responded to this incident on social media. "I will not be silenced. Intimidation and threats are never the way. The bullies will not win." She added, "Looking forward to conducting a productive dialogue with HYR very soon."

According to it's website, the HYR is "a well-established political organization that has brought together young conservatives aged 18 to 40 from every walk of life for decades. We strive to create a space where ideas and positions can be expressed freely and with healthy debate.

"Our mission is to expand the GOP by bringing young people into the fold and supporting Republican candidates through volunteering, spreading the conservative message, and more."