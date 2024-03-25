New Zealand pressured to expel Israeli ambassador by pro-Palestinians

Neil Scott, the Palestine Solidarity Network Aotearoa (PSNA) leader, called on Sunday for the government to expel the Israeli ambassador Ran Yaakoby while calling for an urgent ceasefire in Gaza.

Addressing a cheering crowd in Auckland's Te Komititanga (Briotmart) Square, Scott stated that "we know what [Israel's] crimes are- occupation. Land there, ethnic cleansing, apartheid, and genocide. All crimes against humanity.

My challenge to the politicians of Aotearoa is [to] stand up for international law. Oppose Israeli crimes against humanity. Speak up."

Scott condemns the New Zealand government for "silence" on Gaza

Scott was condemning the New Zealand government for its "silence" on recent Israeli raids within the Gaza Strip, which killed an alleged 14 Palestinians. "They have never sent the Israeli ambassador home to show our displeasure of those crimes against humanity."

Earlier in February, New Zealand listed Hamas as a terrorist organization while placing sanctions on "extremist Israeli settlers."

Addressing the sanctions, Prime Minister Christoper Luxon stated that the Hamas attacks on Israel in October "were brutal and [must be condemned]." He added, however, that New Zealand wants to be clear that the designation of Hamas is about the actions of an offshore terrorist entity.

It is not a reflection of the Palestinian people in Gaza and around the world." Christopher Luxon, Leader of the National Party waves to supporters at his election party after winning the general election to become New Zealand’s next prime minister in Auckland, New Zealand, October 14, 2023. (credit: REUTERS/David Rowland)

Attacking Luxon's government, Scott claimed at the rally that New Zealand had allowed 200 Israelis to come to "rest and relax" after serving in the IDF in the war.

Amid targeting the government, he also turned to praise many of the protestors within the crowd for their perseverance and solitary for the Palestinian cause.

"Silence is complicity - to the politicians: end your silence."