Security Council: Israelis, Jews face significant terror threat abroad

Israel's National Security Council (NSC) published Thursday a review of the threat to Israelis from terror abroad, ahead of an anticipated increase in travel for the spring holidays.

Dozens of threats against Israeli targets have been thwarted in the past months, and the threat to Israelis abroad is incredibly high, said the NSC. There has been a continuous trend of increased threats to Israelis abroad in the past years, which has gotten worse since the start of the Israel-Hamas war, they said, adding that the Iranian threat is prominent and has increased.

There are several events abroad expected to draw Israeli crowds, including the Eurovision Song Contest and the Olympics, an Israeli official said, adding that Israelis attending these events should proceed with caution, especially in displaying Israeli signs abroad.

Iran is still the central, worldwide terror actor and, in past years, has expanded its activity against Israeli citizens and Jews around the world, both directly and through proxies, they reported. Since the Israel-Hamas War, these efforts have increased, according to the NSC. Iranian terror bodies continue to attempt to contact Israelis abroad and in Israel under the guise of business or in disguise in an attempt to harm or kidnap them, the NSC reported.

The Israel-Hamas war has also led to a significant increase in Hamas activity against Jews and Israelis abroad, and in December 2023, a large terror infrastructure belonging to Hamas was exposed in a number of European countries, according to the NSC. The scene of a terrorist shooting in Tel Aviv on Saturday, August 5, 2023. (credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/MAARIV)

Council discourages Israelis to identify themselves abroad

Global Jihad and radical Islam still pose a threat and are continuing to plan and commit terror attacks around the world, mostly focused in Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and Europe, according to the NSC. Earlier this month, the Islamic State killed over 100 people and injured dozens more in a terror attack in Moscow.

Antisemitism and the extreme right still pose a threat to Israelis and Jews around the world, and there has been a significant increase in incitement against Israelis and Jews in recent months, the NSC reported. Jewish institutions and communities are a central target for these organizations, especially during holidays.

The NSC also published recommendations for Israelis to make themselves safer during travel abroad: They recommended that travelers avoid crowded areas such as malls and markets, as well as areas that are recognized as being Jewish or Western. They recommended staying alert in public places including restaurants, hotels and bars.

They recommended avoiding showing signs of Israeli nationality in public, and participating in mass events that do not have security. They recommended avoiding publishing details of travel on social networks, including avoiding posting photos or details from trips in real time.

Travel advisories can be reviewed online, and the NSC reminds travelers to avoid traveling to countries with high risk levels whenever possible.