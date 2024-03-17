London's biggest Eurovision song contest screening party canceled due to Israel's participation

London's biggest screening party for the Eurovision Song Contest finals has been canceled, the venue Rio Cinema and organizer Eurovision Party London have said.

"Following discussion with the organizers of Eurovision Party London, we have collectively decided not to screen the Grand Final of the Eurovision Song Contest this year while Israel remains in the competition," the Rio Cinema said in a statement on X.

"The Eurovision Party London has been a beloved partner of The Rio Cinema for many years, and we will continue to work with them in the future. We firmly believe that the Eurovision Song Contest has the power to bring people together across the world, and when its core values of inclusivity, equality, and universality are upheld, it can be a genuine force for good. With its own slogan in mind, we hope that we can all be United By Music again soon. We will continue to organize fundraising events for the charities we support, including Doctors Without Borders and Medical Aid for Palestine."

Eurovision Party London added: "Following discussion with the Rio Cinema and its board of trustees, it is with a heavy heart that we have collectively decided not to screen the Grand Final of the Eurovision Song Contest this year. We firmly believe that the Eurovision Song Contest has the power to bring people together across the world, and when its core values of inclusivity, equality and universality are upheld, it can be a genuine force for good. With its own slogan in mind, we hope that we can all be United By Music again soon."

Others are supportive of Israel's participation

The move comes after 400 celebrities and industry executives signed an open letter supporting Israel's inclusion in this year's contest. Britain's King Charles and Camilla, Queen Consort switch on stage lighting as they visit the host venue of this year's Eurovision Song Contest, the M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool, Britain April 26, 2023 (credit: PHIL NOBLE/REUTERS)

The 2024 Eurovision Song Contest finals will take place on May 9, 11 and 13 at the Malmö Arena, Sweden. The contest is organized by the European Broadcasting Union, an alliance of public service media, representing over 100 member organizations in 56 countries and an additional 34 associates in Asia, Africa, Australasia and the Americas.

