UN Special Adviser on Prevention of Genocide urges action for Gaza ceasefire

United Nations Special Adviser on the Prevention of Genocide Alice Wairimu Nderitu supports the Security Council's Gaza ceasefire call, urging concrete actions for peace and accountability in a letter released on Thursday.

She emphasizes the need for urgent support to end the conflict's suffering amidst rising hate rhetoric.

Nderitu expresses approval of the Security Council resolution calling for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza. In her letter, she reminds the readers that the resolution, among a call for an immediate ceasefire, also calls for the immediate release of all Israeli hostages held in Gaza to “comply with obligations under international law.”

She also supported UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres’ call “for the full implementation of this resolution.”

The letter then discusses the special advisor's numerous visits to the region and her continued call for "the safe return of all hostages still held in Gaza by Hamas," limiting the damage to civilians and their infrastructure, and "distribution of humanitarian assistance."

Nderitu then emphasized the importance of respecting international law and the need for concrete actions to protect lives, particularly in ongoing conflicts like the war in Gaza. She underscored that adherence to judicial decisions should be complemented by proactive measures for peace, stating, "Respect for international law should never be an abstract idea. It must lead to concrete results, most urgently protecting the lives of people, in times of peace and in times of war."

Additionally, she recognized the essential role of accountability in achieving peace and highlighted diplomatic initiatives and forward-thinking strategies as crucial for rebuilding and preventing future conflicts. She noted that "Accountability is an essential component of peace, as are efforts to rebuild and prevent."

Urgent call for peace in the Middle East

Nderitu then called on both Israel and Hamas to agree on a ceasefire and the safe return of all hostages thus demonstrating “leadership as previously done.” She continues to state that “mutual pain needs to be acknowledged.”

She also acknowledges the Israeli and Palestinian citizens striving for peace in a region scarred by historical violence and escalating risk factors for atrocities in her letter, and voices concern over the normalization of hateful rhetoric, lamenting the erosion of efforts against antisemitism and anti-Muslim bigotry.

Despite the challenges, Nderitu remains optimistic, highlighting the tireless efforts of peacebuilders inspired by "common bonds of respect, peace, justice, and compassion." She envisions the Middle East as a global symbol of peace and urges robust support for those working towards this goal.

Nderitu emphasizes the urgency of ending the ongoing conflict, calling for immediate action to halt the associated suffering.