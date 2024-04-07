UNSC to debate unilateral Palestinian statehood today

The Palestinian Authority’s request to be accepted as a full member state of the United Nations is set to come before the Security Council for an initial debate on Monday. A UNSC vote is a necessary step for membership. The US, which is one of five permanent Security Council members with veto power, has thwarted such initiatives in the past, even though the matter never came to a formal vote. The PA renewed its standing request, first submitted in 2011, as it hopes to capitalize on the growth of pro-Palestinian sentiments as a result of the Gaza war. There are already 139 nations out of the UN’s 193 member nations that recognize Palestine as a state.

Most Western countries have refrained from recognizing a Palestinian state

Most Western countries have refrained from granting such recognition, believing that such a statement should be achieved as the final step of a final-status agreement for two states.