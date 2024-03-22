Israel's UN ambassador pleads with members of security council to place blame on Hamas

"Hold Hamas accountable" was the underlying theme of Israeli UN Ambassador Gilad Erdan's speech to the security council on Friday following Russia and China's vote against the US resolution calling for a ceasefire tied to the release of the hostages.

Over and over Erdan repeated the words "hold Hamas accountable" and "condemn Hamas," something the council has yet to do broadly.

Erdan's speech followed, "The American Resolution – should it have passed – would have marked a moment of morality for the UN – a place where good is evil, and justice is injustice. It would have been the very first time that this Council – or any UN body – condemned Hamas and their brutal massacre," Erdan said. "Yet sadly, for purely political reasons, this resolution didn’t pass, and terrorists can continue benefiting from this Council whitewashing their crimes."

Erdan called the Council's decision to not condemn Hamas "a stain" that will never be forgotten.

Erdan accused the UN of dedicating discussions only to the situation in Gaza and ignoring Hamas' terrorist tactics, like exploiting civilians and allegedly falsifying statistics. A MEETING of the UN Security Council earlier this year. (credit: JOHN MINCHILLO/REUTERS)

"Every civilian death in Gaza is tragic, but the only party to blame is Hamas. Yet the Security Council refused to hold Hamas accountable for deliberately putting Gazans in the line of fire," Erdan said. "Condemn the tunnels under schools! Condemn the exploitation of hospitals for terror! Hold Hamas accountable!"

Erdan makes statement regarding invasion of Rafah

Erdan also claimed that there is no country that seeks to avoid an operation in Rafah more than Israel.

"You cannot extinguish a fire by putting out most of it. The fire will grow again and spread. This is what will happen without an operation in Rafah. Israel sees no alternative. The road to a permanent ceasefire passes through Rafah!" Erdan said. "If this Council has any other ideas of how to dismantle the terror group without entering Rafah, we would love to hear them. Yet in order to achieve victory over terror, Israel must do what is necessary."

Erdan ended his speech by tying Saturday's holiday of Purim with messaging to the current regime in Iran.

"The very same faith and conviction that the Jews of Persia displayed, has been carried with us to this day," Erdan said. "This is why we have survived and thrived, despite all of the decrees and racist resolutions against us throughout history. Many have tried to destroy us, but all have failed, because we will never surrender and we will always fight for our existence."

Erdan added, "And if we are successful – if the hostages return home and Hamas is dismantled – then just as it says in the Megillah, the text that we read on Purim: The Jewish people had light and joy, gladness, happiness, and honor."