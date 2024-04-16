Donors Pledge More Than $2 Billion for War-torn Sudan

In a significant move marking the international community’s first major effort to address the dire humanitarian crisis in Sudan's civil conflict, French President Emmanuel Macron announced at a conference in Paris on Monday that a new package totaling 2 billion euros had been raised.

For more stories from The Media Line go to themedialine.org

During the conference in Paris, the European Union committed 350 million euros as a bloc, with France and Germany spearheading the effort by pledging 110 million euros and 244 million euros, respectively. Additionally, the United States pledged $147 million, and Britain committed $110 million.

"Unfortunately, the amount that we mobilized today is still probably less than was mobilized by several powers since the start of the war to help one or the other side kill each other," Macron remarked during his concluding speech at the conference.

Macron stresses importance of collaboration regarding Sudan aid

Highlighting the necessity for continued multilateral collaboration, Macron emphasized the need to prevent further interference from foreign actors and ultimately bring an end to the conflict. A Sudanese family who fled the conflict in Murnei in Sudan's Darfur region, sit beside their belongings while waiting to be registered by UNHCR upon crossing the border between Sudan and Chad in Adre, Chad, July 26, 2023. (credit: REUTERS/ZOHRA BENSEMRA)

Amidst millions teetering on the brink of famine and impediments imposed by the warring Sudanese Armed Forces and rebel Rapid Support Forces, critical aid struggles to reach certain areas, resulting in widespread displacement. UN experts have accused the United Arab Emirates and Iran of exacerbating the situation by supplying weapons to the belligerent factions.