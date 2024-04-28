Passover in Gaza: IDF attacks 270 Hamas targets over the holiday

The IDF stated it had attacked over the Passover holiday some 270 targets across the Gaza Strip, among which were 20 projectiles aimed at Israeli territory. During operations to destroy these, the military demolished rocket launch sites as well.

The military added that in conjunction with the Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency), an IAF aircraft struck a launch site that was situated within the humanitarian area in the southern part of the Strip. Prior to the attack, the IDF allowed citizens to be evacuated from the region, preventing them from being harmed.

In a separate announcement, the IDF noted that Israel Air Force jets struck dozens of terror targets across the Gaza Strip in the past day.

Among the targets were launch sites, terror infrastructure, observation posts, and armed terrorists.

The military added that the Navy had attacked additional targets and protected troops from the 99th Battalion, which operated in the center of the Strip. IDF troops operate in the Gaza Strip. April 27, 2024. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

IDF kills terrorists in central Gaza

In the center of the Strip, forces of the 679th Brigade identified a number of terrorists near the maneuvering troops. The terrorists were subsequently killed by an IDF aircraft.

IDF troops operate in the Gaza Strip. April 27, 2024. (Credit: IDF Spokesperson's Unit).

The IDF further stated that in a different operation, troops located a terror in a structure. In a joint ground and aerial effort, forces attacked the building and killed the terrorists.

An IAF aircraft strikes a launch site situated within a humanitarian area in the Gaza Strip, it was announced on April 28, 2024. (Credit: IDF Spokesperson's Unit).

In response to the launches that had been fired over the holiday towards the Gaza Border Communities, the IDF stated it had fired at the sources of the launches.