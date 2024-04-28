Hostage deal efforts continue, rocket barrage fired at northern Israel
Anti-Israel protests continue on US college campuses • Israel warns Hamas of Rafah operation if no deal reached
Israel warns Hamas: Accept hostage deal, or we’ll enter Rafah
Israel warned Hamas it will carry out a major military operation unless the terror group accepts a deal on the table for the release of some, but not all, of the remaining 133 hostages.
“If there is a deal, we will suspend the operation,” Israel’s Foreign Minister Israel Katz told Channel 12 as the IDF continued its preparations for the operation and Egypt renewed its push to secure a hostage deal after weeks in which it seemed that such efforts had hit a dead end.
“The release of the hostages is a deep priority for us,” Katz stressed. He spoke after an Egyptian delegation was in Israel on Friday for talks with Israel on the possibility of a new deal.
"If there is an option to make a deal, we will do it," he said, although he stressed that this would not impact the overall goal of the war, which was to destroy Hamas.
Protesters block Ayalon Highway, demanding elections and hostage deal
Earlier on Saturday, the Hostage and Missing Families Forum released a statement calling on the State of Israel to stop the war in exchange for a comprehensive deal for the hostages.
Thousands gathered across the country to protest for the release of hostages in Gaza and for the declaration of elections on Saturday night. In Tel Aviv, protesters blocked the Ayalon Highway and seven protesters were arrested.
Demonstrators gathered in Jerusalem and on Kaplan Street in Tel Aviv. Demonstrators also gathered in Haifa as well as other parts of the country.
Protesters carried posters of hostage Hersh Goldberg-Polin, calling for his immediate release. Earlier this week, a video was released by Hamas showing Hersh alive.
Gaza aid flotilla halted after vessels flag removed, activists say
On Friday, United Nations experts demanded the safe passage of the flotilla and called on Israel to adhere to international law and orders of the ICJ to allow unimpeded access for humanitarian aid.
A humanitarian aid flotilla destined for Gaza was halted after Guinea Bissau decided to remove its flag from two vessels, activist group Freedom Flotilla Coalition said on Saturday.
"The Guinea-Bissau International Ships Registry (GBISR), in a blatantly political move, informed the Freedom Flotilla Coalition that it had withdrawn the Guinea Bissau flag from two of the Freedom Flotilla's ships, one of which is our cargo ship," the activists said.
The three-strong flotilla had been due to sail on Friday from ports in Turkey with more than 5,000 tonnes of aid on board, the activists said, and described the inspection and request by Guinea Bissau authorities as unusual and political.
GBISR was not immediately available for comment.
The Turkish Humanitarian Relief Foundation (IHH) is the primary organizer of the civilian Freedom Flotilla Coalition, which is comprised of human rights activists, including lawyers, doctors and nurses who came together to deliver aid directly to Gaza.
At least 34,305 Palestinians have died in the war in Gaza, Hamas health authorities said on Thursday. Israel is retaliating against an Oct. 7 Hamas attack that killed 1,200 people and led to 253 taken hostage.
UN demands safe passage
On Friday, United Nations experts demanded the safe passage of the flotilla and called on Israel to adhere to international law and orders of the International Court of Justice to allow unimpeded access for humanitarian aid.
"Without a flag, we cannot sail. But this is not the end. Israel cannot and will not crush our resolve to break its illegal siege and reach the people of Gaza," the activists said.
Preparations for floating pier for humanitarian aid delivery in Gaza continue
The floating pier, through which the humanitarian aid will be transferred, is being built by the US and will be connected to the shore.
In recent weeks, work has begun to accommodate a floating pier in Gaza for humanitarian aid, especially efforts on the layout of the area for receiving the aid in Gaza, the IDF announced Saturday evening. These efforts began with a collaborative workshop involving American partners, who contributed to the initial planning design.
Subsequently, execution was carried out jointly by the Engineering and Construction Division within the Defense Ministry, led by the IDF Southern Command, the engineering array, COGAT, accompanied by logistical coverage of the Technological and Logistics Directorate, and in cooperation with the US Military.
The area of the project covers about 270 square kilometers which are allocated for the operation and the passage of large amounts of goods to the field.
Iran slams Israel, West at China-led SCO economic bloc meeting
Iran wants US-China relations to get worse and it is also seeking to exploit the war in Gaza to create a new regional and world order.
Iranian Defense Minister Reza Ashtiani slammed Israel, the US, NATO and the West at a meeting with counterparts in Astana in Kazakhstan. The meeting was part of the 21st meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) defense ministers. The SCO is a group Iran recently joined.
The SCO was established by China in 1996 and initially consisted of China, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, and Tajikistan. This was a way for China to expand its influence into Central Asia during the years when China was biding its time and growing its influence slowly.
Today China is seeking to become a global power, more assertive than in the past. Iran has signed a 25 year deal with China. China is backing Russia and Russia's war in Ukraine. China offered the US an apparent olive branch in a recent meeting with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Beijing on April 26.
Some US officials say in internal memo Israel may be violating international law in Gaza
The assessment from the four bureaus said Israel's assurances were "neither credible nor reliable."
Some senior US officials have advised Secretary of State Antony Blinken that they do not find "credible or reliable" Israel's assurances that it is using US-supplied weapons in accordance with international humanitarian law, according to an internal State Department memo reviewed by Reuters.
Other officials upheld support for Israel's representation.
Under a National Security Memorandum (NSM) issued by President Joe Biden in February, Blinken must report to Congress by May 8 whether he finds credible Israel's assurances that its use of US weapons does not violate US or international law.
By March 24, at least seven State Department bureaus had sent in their contributions to an initial "options memo" to Blinken. Parts of the memo, which has not been previously reported, were classified.
'You're hurting the Palestinian cause': Gazan peace activist condemns campus protests
Despite acting under the guise of peace activism, campus protestors are not helping Gazans. There is no place for their violence and antisemitism, says Palestinian peace activist Howidy.
Palestinian peace activist Hamza Howidy spoke about his opposition to the campus protests in America, which he claims are “hurting the Palestinian cause,” in a Newsweek report last week.
Howidy, originally from Gaza City, has spoken out against Hamas for many years. He was arrested and tortured several times in Gaza for speaking out against Hamas.
While Howidy advocates for Palestinian liberation and freedom for the people in Gaza, he wrote that the manner in which many gather to voice their support for Palestinians does more to hurt the cause than help it.
Rockets fired towards Mount Meron, IDF strikes in Lebanon
The IDF said it struck terrorist infrastructure used by Hezbollah in Srebbine, as well as in Markaba on Saturday night.
A barrage of about 26 rockets was fired toward the Mount Meron area in northern Israel on Saturday night, after a series of Israeli airstrikes targeted southern Lebanon. All of the rockets were either intercepted or fell in open areas. No damage or casualties were reported.
מחבלים מלבנון שיגרו מטח רקטות לעבר אזור מירון. כך זה נראה מצפת@rubih67 pic.twitter.com/zv3qMGtyVM— כאן חדשות (@kann_news) April 27, 2024
Earlier on Saturday evening, Israeli airstrikes targeted Srebbine in southern Lebanon, with at least 11 people, including both Lebanese and Syrian citizens, injured in the attack, according to Lebanese media. Two of the injured were in serious condition, according to the reports.
תיעוד נוסף של המטח לאזור מירון@ItayBlumental pic.twitter.com/m94b5YlU8C— כאן חדשות (@kann_news) April 27, 2024
The IDF said it struck terrorist infrastructure used by Hezbollah in Srebbine, as well as in Markaba on Saturday night.
Hezbollah took responsibility for the rocket fire towards the Meron area, saying it launched the rockets in response to Israeli strikes on Markaba, Qaouzah, and Srebbine.
Sephardi chief rabbi: Success of air defense is due to yeshivas, not the IDF
The Sephardi chief rabbi complained about hesder yeshiva leaders who had criticized his comments about the IDF.
Sephardi Chief Rabbi Yosef Yitzhak stated that Israel's success in defending against the missiles and rockets fired by Iran, Hezbollah, and Hamas is thanks to the yeshiva students, not the IDF, during a class on Saturday night.
"It was really a miracle," said the chief rabbi. "During the past few months, it was said to me that they threw 13,000 missiles on us from the north and the south. A very large amount. Thousands of missiles were thrown at us. There should have been, God forbid, hundreds or thousands of casualties, but thank God, while there were a few people injured - every Jewish soul is dear to us - but relative to what could have been, 13,000 missiles were thrown at our state, thank God what miracles and wonders were done for us."
"Gentlemen, in whose merit is this? The chief of staff's merit? In who's merit? It's in the merit of the yeshiva students, that the yeshiva students sit and busy themselves with Torah, in their merit the Holy One Blessed Be He did miracles and wonders for us," said Yosef.
"This is the correct outlook. When I said this a few weeks ago, there were some heads of hesder yeshivas who attacked us in the media, without shame. They spoke with the secular media. Such chutzpah (insolence). Some of the hesder yeshiva heads sent me letters, asking me to retract what I said. I told them there's no way I'm going to retract what I said," said the rabbi, repeating his insistence that the success of the army is solely due to yeshiva students.
Police arrest scores of pro-Palestinian protesters on US university campuses
Dozens of pro-Palestinian protestors have been arrested across US campuses on Saturday for refusing to disperse and trespassing.
Pro-Palestinian protesters were arrested on a handful of US university campuses on Saturday, as activists vowed to keep up the movement, seeking a ceasefire in Israel's war with Hamas, among other demands.
The Indiana University police department in Bloomington said in an emailed statement that 23 protesters were arrested there.
Indiana State Police and Indiana University police told demonstrators they could not pitch tents and camp on campus. When the tents were not removed, police arrested and transported protesters to the Monroe County Justice Center on charges of criminal trespass and resisting arrest.
Israel-Hamas war: What you need to know
- Hamas launched a massive attack on October 7, with thousands of terrorists infiltrating from the Gaza border and taking some 240 hostages into Gaza
- Over 1,200 Israelis and foreign nationals were murdered, including over 350 in the Re'im music festival and hundreds of Israeli civilians across Gaza border communities
- 133 hostages remain in Gaza
- 37 hostages in total have been killed in captivity, IDF says