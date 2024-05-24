Majority of US voters support Israel, only support ceasefire if Hamas removed

Two-thirds of American voters believe there should only be a ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas war under the condition that all hostages are released and Hamas is removed from power, according to a recent poll by Harvard CAPS/Harris.

The poll covered multiple topics, including views on the country's finances, opinions on Biden, Congress, and views on Trump's presidency.

When asked what the “most important issues facing the country today?” alongside immigration and taxes are, 8% said the Israel-Hamas war, and 4% said antisemitism.

Israel-Hamas war

A 73% majority of voters said they were paying close attention to the Israel-Hamas war, 29% of whom said they paid “very close” attention.

In terms of support for either side, 79% supported Israel over Hamas. Demographically, the least amount of support for Israel was in the 18-24 category, with 57% of this group saying they supported Israel over Hamas. In contrast, the group with the highest degree of support for the Jewish state was in the 65+ category, of whom 93% said they supported Israel. IDF troops operating in Rafah, May 18, 2024. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

When asked to vote on whether Israel “is trying to avoid civilian casualties in fighting its war against Hamas or not trying to avoid such casualties,” a 69% majority said they believed Israel was trying to avoid casualties.

Two-thirds of voters favored a Gaza ceasefire under the condition that all the hostages are released and Hamas is removed from power. In this particular poll question, Republicans voted more strongly for the conditional ceasefire; their average was 23% higher than Democratic voters.

The majority (78%) did not think Hamas should be allowed to continue to run Gaza after the war. As a continuation, most voters said that Israel, and not another Arab country or the Palestinian Authority, should be the one to administer Gaza following the deposition of Hamas.

New Harvard/Harris poll of 1,660 registered voters:66% of Americans say a ceasefire should only happen AFTER all the hostages are released and Hamas is removed from power.#FreeTheHostages️#StandWithIsrael pic.twitter.com/dJfoapZ62v — AIPAC (@AIPAC) May 21, 2024

Regarding the issue of the Rafah military operation, 74% of voters said Israel must move forward with the operation in Rafah to finish the war with Hamas, and that they believe Israel is doing its best to avoid civilian casualties. The average support for the Rafah operation was 22% higher among Republican voters.

When asked about the ongoing crisis in Gaza, 69% of voters said it was the fault of Hamas and not Israel.

The majority of Democratic voters felt the the casualties number of 30,000 deaths in Gazasupplied by Hamas was accurate, the majority of Republicans said it was exaggerated.

Biden and Israel-Hamas War

President Biden said recently he will not provide weapons to Israel if it moves forward with a military operation in Rafah. Most voters responded to this statement negatively, saying “such statements embolden Hamas and backers like Iran to continue the war and violent actions”.

This was vote was less clear-cut, with only 56% saying Biden was emboldening Hamas. Taking a deeper look, the Republicans had a majority vote for Biden emboldening Hamas, but not Democrats.

Similarly, when asked if they think “Biden should continue to provide Israel with weapons, even if it enters Rafah, or should he withhold the weapons?” an overall average of 57% said he should, however the majority of Democratic voters said no.

In terms of Biden’s Israel policy, the majority felt that Biden’s policy towards Israel was more influenced by “perceived domestic politics for his re-election and threats from the Democratic base” than by vested interest in a safe Israel.

Iran

On Iran, a 78% majority of voters felt Iran was responsible for the attacks on Israel by Hamas and Hezbollah, and the majority blamed Iran for the conflict in the Middle East and not Israel.

84% said Iran was a danger to the US, and 80% responded that Iran should not be allowed nuclear weapons.

Antisemitism

Regarding antisemitism, the majority of respondents said they felt there was “a great deal of antisemitism on campuses” and that this was not exaggerated.

63% voted that they felt Jewish students were not safe on campuses and could not openly wear Jewish stars and other symbols of being Jewish.

The same questions regarding Islamophobia and Muslim students received lower averages.

69% of voters said they felt not enough was being done by leaders of higher-education institutions to “prevent antisemitism and hatred of Jews”.

Most people felt that antisemitism on campus should have repercussions: 84% voted that “students and professors who call for violence towards Jews should be suspended”; and 83% voted that students and professors who engage in violent antisemitic protests should be suspended”

The poll was conducted among 1,600 US voters on May 15 and May 16.