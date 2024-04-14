House, Senate Republicans blame Biden's policies for Iranian attack on Israel

Republican lawmakers have taken to social media in the hours since Iran announced it launched dozens of ballistic missiles at Israel to condemn President Joe Biden's foreign policy regarding both Iran and Israel.

Sen. John Barrasso, a Wyoming Republican on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, said President Biden's failure to stand firmly with Israel is playing right into the hands of Iran and its network of terrorists.

Barasso said Senate Republicans' support for Israel will never waver.

Tennessee Republican Sen. Bill Hagerty, another member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, said Iran's "direct & unprecedented attack against Israel shows that Biden's Middle East policies have failed to achieve deterrence & instead enabled and emboldened Iran."

"Biden must abandon his failed appeasement strategy immediately," Hagerty said. An anti-missile system operates after Iran launched drones and missiles towards Israel, as seen from Ashkelon, Israel April 14, 2024. (credit: REUTERS)

Hagerty went on to praise former president Donald Trump for moving the US embassy to Jerusalem, recognizing Israeli sovereignty over the Golan, signing the Abracam Accords and for initiating maximum pressure sanctions and taking out Soleimani without war.

"We must return to Trump Admin's policies that delivered peace to the Middle East," Hagerty said.

Tennessee's senior senator, Republican Marsah Blackburn, also invoked former president Trump.

"Under President Trump, Iran was broke. President Biden gifted them billions of dollars and then naively said 'don’t,'" Blackburn said. “'Don’t' is not a foreign policy. Joe Biden’s policies have funded Iran’s attack on Israel."

US must show 'full resolve'

House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) said America must show its full resolve to stand with Israel.

"I will continue to engage with the White House to insist upon a proper response," Johnson said. "The Biden Administration’s undermining of Israel and appeasement of Iran have contributed to these terrible developments."

Rep. Gary Palmer (R-AL), chairman of the Republican Policy Committee, said Biden's "weak foreign policy has put our Americans and our allies in harm's way."

Michigan Republican Rep. Lisa McClain said Biden's weakness on the world stage continues to lead to "widespread death and destruction."

"This is a major attack that cannot go unanswered," McClain said. "We must never waver in our support for our allies in the Middle East. They need it now more than ever."

Foreign policy isn't complicated, Texas Republican Rep. Dan Crenshaw said.

"When you signal you might pull support for an ally like Israel, you diminish deterrence. When you diminish deterrence, the enemy feels emboldened to strike," Crenshaw said. "Then you have to actually consider getting involved in a war because you were too chicken to show strength in the first place."

Crenshaw it's happening because Biden signaled waning support for Israel.