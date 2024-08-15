Three Israeli universities in top 100 worldwide - ShanghaiRanking

Three Israeli universities were ranked in the top 100 universities worldwide, according to the ShanghaiRanking Academic Ranking of World Universities released Thursday.

Weizmann Institute of Science came in at 69th place, Hebrew University of Jerusalem came in at 81st place, and Technion-Israel Institute of Technology came in at 85th place.

Weizmann's best ranked subject was chemistry, and it was ranked 44th in this subject. Its second best subject was biological sciences, where it ranked in 45th place.

Hebrew University was ranked 15th in communications, its best subject. Its second best subject was mathematics where it was ranked in 22nd place.

The Technion was ranked 25th in aerospace engineering, its best subject, and 33rd in electrical and electronic engineering, its second best subject. The Computer Science Faculty building at Technion University in Haifa, Israel (credit: BENY SHLEVICH/WIKIMEDIA COMMONS)

Lower rankings

Tel Aviv University was ranked in the 201-300 ranking category. Its mathematics department, its highest ranked department, was ranked 40th in the world.

Ben Gurion University of the Negev, was ranked in the 301-400 category and Bar Ilan University was ranked in the 401-500 rank.